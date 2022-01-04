Zero Deadly Crashes Over New Year's Holiday Weekend In Missouri

Sidney Poitier, the renowned Hollywood actor, director and activist who commanded the screen, reshaped the culture and paved the way for countless other Black actors with stirring performances in classics such as “In the Heat of the Night” and “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” died, a source close to the family told NBC News on Friday.
The justices will hear separate oral arguments over federal vaccine and testing rules for larger businesses and vaccine mandates for health care workers at facilities receiving Medicaid and Medicare funding. Several Republican-led states, business coalitions, religious groups and other opponents have challenged the Biden orders – known as "emergency temporary...
Tennis star Novak Djokovic is free to leave Australia at any time, a government official said Friday. Djokovic is currently in a secure hotel awaiting a hearing over his cancelled visa. Australian Border officials previously determined that Djokovic did not meet COVID-19 vaccination requirements to enter the country. Novak Djokovic...
Investigators are looking into whether a 5-year-old who was playing with a lighter set a Christmas tree on fire, sparking a conflagration that killed 12 family members in a Philadelphia rowhome, officials revealed Thursday. That disclosure was included in a search warrant application as city and federal investigators sought to...
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Three white men face sentencing by a judge Friday roughly six weeks after being convicted of murder for chasing a running Ahmaud Arbery in pickup trucks, cutting off the unarmed Black man’s escape and fatally blasting him with a shotgun. The guilty verdicts handed...
America's employers added 199,000 jobs in December, falling far short of analyst forecasts. Economists had forecast that employers added 400,000 jobs last month, according to a survey by data provider FactSet. December hiring was little changed from the 210,000 jobs added in November, the Department of Labor said Friday. In...
Democrats have been waiting for a year for President Biden to call out former President Trump for his claims about the 2020 presidential election and pinpoint the role Trump played in instigating his followers to “fight like hell” to contest the result. Standing in the Capitol on Thursday,...
Almaty, Kazakhstan — Kazakhstan's president on Friday rejected calls for talks with protesters after days of unprecedented unrest, vowing to destroy "armed bandits" and authorizing his forces to shoot to kill without warning. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said earlier that order had mostly been restored across the country, after protests this week over fuel prices escalated into widespread violence, especially in the country's biggest city of Almaty.
