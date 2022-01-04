Unseasonably Cold Weather For Rest Of Week Across St. Louis Area

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The CBS4 Weather team is tracking a cold front that is knocking on our door. Ahead of the front, we will stay warm and humid with highs in the upper 70s. Spotty showers and some storms likely develop this afternoon through the evening due to a very moist, unstable atmosphere. (CBS4) This front will not usher in cooler weather. Instead, the winds will build out of the east-northeast and scattered showers will be possible through Saturday and Sunday. The strong onshore winds will lead to a high risk of rip currents at the beach. It will not be safe to go swimming and a small craft advisory will likely be issued for boaters due to hazardous marine conditions. Highs will remain in the upper 70s through the weekend. (CBS4) Monday will be a bit warmer with highs climbing to the low 80s and the potential for spotty showers. Our next cold front is forecast to move in Tuesday when highs will drop to the mid-70s. It will be a cooler start on Wednesday morning with lows in the low 60s. Breezy showers will be possible next Tuesday and Wednesday.

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO