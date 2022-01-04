ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Engaging with the science of fetal origins

By Sarah S. Richardson
 5 days ago

Sarah S. Richardson ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-9462-3051 0. Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. Anna Nowogrodzki states that my book, The Maternal Imprint, “doesn’t engage” with programmes such as the Avon Longitudinal Study...

Push for ethical practices in geoscience fieldwork

Giuseppe Di Capua ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-1254-3200 0 ,. Martin Bohle ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-8794-5810 1 ,. Dominic Hildebrandt ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-9891-0664 2 ,. Eduardo Marone ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0003-4521-8604 3 ,. Silvia Peppoloni ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-2667-6506 4 &. Simon Schneider ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-8561-0371 5. National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, Rome, Italy. Martin Bohle. Ronin Institute, Montclair, New...
Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
Respected Scientist Causes Controversy by Saying Omicron Is "Not the Same Disease" as the Other COVID-19 Variants!

Earlier this week, a British scientist who advises the government of the United Kingdom on matters of life sciences grabbed a lot of attention by stating that the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is actually “not the same disease that we were seeing a year ago” and that the pandemic death rates are “now history” as per the Guardian.
Scientists creating 'risky' self-spreading viruses in US and EU, paper warns

Scientists in the US and Europe are creating “risky” self-spreading viruses in the hope of developing viral vaccines, a new paper has warned.The paper, written by an international team of academics led by King’s College London, warns the research could have “irreversible consequences” for the planet.According to the paper, scientists are currently attempting to modify the viruses in the lab to spread easily between hosts.The scientists hope the viruses could be used like insecticides to protect crops, or even used like a vaccine to spread immunity from one host to another.The authors, led by Dr Filippa Lentzos, of the Department...
Landmark Webb observatory is now officially a telescope

The observatory has flawlessly unfurled its mirrors and sunshield — although more steps are needed before the science can begin. You have full access to this article via your institution. After several tense days of unfurling and clicking its various parts into place, the biggest and most sophisticated space...
"Dry Dating" Predicted To Be a Popular Trend in 2022

Consider starting off the new year with a new healthy dating habit: “dry dating,” the act of ditching drinking on dates and being sober-minded. Dating app Bumble has even reported it as a new trend for 2022. According to Bumble, 54% of single people are being more mindful...
Benchmark Digital Partners Becomes a Member of the Science Based Targets Network Engagement Program

Benchmark Digital Partners Joined Effort to Harmonize Science-Based Emissions Reductions Targets and Advance Nature-Positive Corporate Climate Action. As part of its ongoing efforts to leverage data to combat the climate crisis, Benchmark Digital Partners LLC (Benchmark) joined the Corporate Engagement Program of the Science Based Targets Network (SBTN), a part of the Global Commons Alliance. Benchmark, a leading provider of cloud-based Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) software solutions, knows companies can limit their greenhouse gas emissions and better safeguard against climate risks when they have built a culture of providing and acting upon accurate, timely, complete, relevant, and auditable climate-related disclosures. As a Corporate Engagement Program member, Benchmark will contribute to SBTN’s development of science-based targets and guidance that organizations can use to reduce their emissions in line with Paris Agreement goals.
Engagement announced

MaryEllen and Ted Gibbon of Ocean Point, Boothbay and Oakhurst, New Jersey announce the engagement of their daughter Jessica Marie to Ryan Morrison, son of Jill Bergman of Boca Raton, Florida and Rick Morrison of Patchogue, New York. Ms. Gibbon and Mr. Morrison are both graduates of University of Massachusetts,...
Screening ultra-large virtual libraries

The size of compound libraries amenable to standard virtual ligand screening (VLS) approaches is limited by the time and cost involved in screening. To keep pace with the increasing size of virtual libraries, Sadybekov et al. report in Nature a novel modular synthon-based screening approach termed V-SYNTHES — virtual synthon hierarchical enumeration screening. Application of V-SYNTHES to a virtual library of 11 billion compounds rapidly identified potent inhibitors of target proteins.
The value of values in climate science

To date, values are not widely acknowledged or discussed within physical climate science. Yet, effective management of values in physical climate science is required for the benefit of both science and society. The recently published Working Group I contribution to the Sixth Assessment Report (AR6) of the IPCC acknowledges that...
The simplest explanation does not have to be preferred: co-occurrence of pathogenic variants in cancer-predisposing genes

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Occam's razor or the principle of parsimony states that in front of a problem, the simplest explanation is to be preferred. This law is attributed to English Franciscan friar William of Ockham, a philosopher and theologian of the 13th century, and it is used for instance in the scientific method or when facing a clinical diagnosis.
Fertility support for patients with gynaecological cancers - a vital but neglected issue

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Gynaecological cancer diagnosis and treatment can affect reproductive function. Fertility preservation is a complex issue for women with these cancers but one that needs to be addressed during cancer management as it can restore not only fertility but also a threatened or lost sense of femininity. In this Comment, we discuss the importance of fertility counselling to provide optimal cancer care.
Seasonality of birth month in patients diagnosed with Langerhans cell histiocytosis (LCH)

Langerhans cell histiocytosis (LCH) is a rare disease with a wide range of clinical manifestations and prognoses. LCH is classified by organ involvement, with single-system and low-risk multisystem disease survival being near 100% and multi-system high-risk disease much lower at approximately 85%1. LCH has recently been identified as an inflammatory myeloid neoplasia, though research continues into how immune dysregulation contributes to disease severity.
Fetal Gut May Have Insulin-Producing Cells That Shut Off at Birth

In addition to pancreatic beta cells that secrete insulin, researchers have found that fetal cells in the gut secrete insulin proteins, but neonatal cells do not, suggesting that this ability is turned off at birth. The study findings are "plausible, because the pancreas and the small intestine originate from the...
