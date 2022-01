It is with some melancholy that I just read Chris Flood’s Jan. 3 article about Dennis Forney and Trish Vernon’s retiring from the helm of the Cape Gazette. But I also send my sincere gratitude to these wonderful people whom I regard as true public servants. I know that they have journalists’ ink in their blood, and I always found the reporting of the paper to be courageous and true. I also was delighted to see, in the electronic version of the article, a photo taken by the paper of some of the cross-training work which Woody Marderwald and I, along with Todd Fritchman of the Dewey Beach Patrol, and Bob McMahon and Jeff Evans of the Delaware State Police Aviation Section, got going in the early 2000s. Those efforts included flying in U.S. Surgeon General Richard Carmona from Washington, D.C., to participate in the training. He said it was his best day in office. The efforts have continued to pay off to the present time.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO