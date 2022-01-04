ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Negotiate a pay raise for 2022

KENS 5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new year might mean a...

www.kens5.com

Comments / 0

Related
mainebiz.biz

Maine employers prepare to pay big raises in 2022

The state’s employers are bracing to make big bumps in employee pay this year, according to a Mainebiz survey. Nearly 3 in 5 poll respondents said they are planning at least “significant” increases in what they normally spend on raises, and 22% are budgeting for one of the “largest increases ever” in pay. The Mainebiz poll was conducted online last week and drew 178 responses from readers.
MAINE STATE
Kiplinger

How to Ask for a Pay Raise in 5 Easy Steps

In any economy, it's possible to negotiate a raise. Have you been asked to cover another employee's duties because your company is struggling to find help? Have you been putting in extra hours to help your department meet its goals? Has your company benefited from your stellar performance? Then it may be time to ask for a raise.
BUSINESS
Computer Weekly

Which? raises concerns over buy now, pay later schemes

Consumer rights group Which? is calling for stronger protection for consumers using buy now, pay later (BNPL) products as fintech accelerates and simplifies its take-up. Which? wants stronger safeguards to ensure that consumers understand the risks before clicking to accept products. This follows research from Which? that found many BNPL...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
MySanAntonio

Daiwa set to raise base pay in Japan as government urges wage hikes

Daiwa Securities is preparing to raise base salaries for its staff in Japan for the first time in four years as the government renews its call on companies to hike wages to spur the economy. "We have to raise wages," CEO Seiji Nakata said in an interview. "This is not...
BUSINESS
foodcontessa.com

$1,400 an Additional Stimulus Check Is Now Available and Will Be Deposited Into Your Account at Any Moment.

The United States has a $1,400 stimulus check on hand to help the new year get off to a good start. You’ll Receive Another Stimulus Payment at Any Time. There will be an additional stimulus payment for American citizens in 2022. A fourth stimulus check will be available at the start of the new year. People who have been affected by COVID-19 and other economic circumstances will get $1400 as part of President Joe Biden’s new American Rescue Plan.
INCOME TAX
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks for Social Security Recipients in February 2022? | Latest Update

COVID- The number of Omicron virus strain infections in the United States has grown by 19, underscoring the need of conducting the fourth stimulation check as soon as possible. According to marcanews.com, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to approve legislation that would provide seniors with an additional $1,400 stimulus check as part of the federal stimulus package.
BUSINESS
chronicle99.com

4th Stimulus Check Payments Could Be Deposited Into Accounts In 2022 Without Lawmaker Approval

The Omicron variant is spreading like wildfire, and health experts warn that though the symptoms are mild, the healthcare system could be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of new patients. In addition, Americans are calling for recurring payment relief to tackle the latest economic woes precipitated by the surge in COVID cases. Petitions are being organized, with one petition reaching almost three million signatures.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketWatch

Sonos stock rallies after trade court rules Google violated patents

Sonos Inc. (SONO) shares rallied in the extended session Thursday after the International Trade Commission ruled that certain audio players, controllers, and components that Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google sold in the U.S. violated as many as five of its patents. Sonos shares surged 6% after hours, following a 0.1% decline to close the regular session at $28.87. “The commission has determined that the appropriate remedies are a limited exclusion order and a cease-and-desist order against Google,” the ITC said in a statement. “The commission has also determined to set a bond in the amount of 100 percent of the entered value of the infringing products imported during the period of presidential review.” For their part, Alphabet shares were up 0.3% after hours, following a less than 0.1% decline in the regular session.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy