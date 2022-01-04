Negotiate a pay raise for 2022

Sonos Inc. (SONO) shares rallied in the extended session Thursday after the International Trade Commission ruled that certain audio players, controllers, and components that Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google sold in the U.S. violated as many as five of its patents. Sonos shares surged 6% after hours, following a 0.1% decline to close the regular session at $28.87. “The commission has determined that the appropriate remedies are a limited exclusion order and a cease-and-desist order against Google,” the ITC said in a statement. “The commission has also determined to set a bond in the amount of 100 percent of the entered value of the infringing products imported during the period of presidential review.” For their part, Alphabet shares were up 0.3% after hours, following a less than 0.1% decline in the regular session.

BUSINESS ・ 22 HOURS AGO