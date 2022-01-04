ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Beer Alert: New Milk Stouts And Olde Ales

americancraftbeer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinter is ON. And American craft brewers are addressing the season with a full slate of brewed wonders you’re gonna want have around. Festivus For The Rest Of Us (Littleton, CO) – Living the Dream Brewery has returned a festive fav that was inspired by the classic Seinfeld episode. Brewed with...

www.americancraftbeer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Argus Leader

Happy New Year, drink a beer: Latest craft beer releases from Sioux Falls breweries

It's the last week of 2021. Take a look at what to drink and where to find it with this week's newest craft beer releases from Sioux Falls breweries. This hazy wild sour ale is aged in American white oak barrels and based on A Homestead Brew's Farmhouse culture. It is cherry in color with hints of mocha and a light nutty quality. It has a clean acidic profile and ends with a delicious tart cherry finish.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
americancraftbeer.com

Social Beer Drinking Evidence Found In 7,000-Year-Old Town

Israeli archaeologists at a dig in the Jordan Valley have discovered what they claim is the oldest evidence of social beer drinking. According to the Drinks Business “Researchers have discovered the first evidence of social beer consumption in the ancient Middle East, after finding the remains of cereal grains used to produce alcohol in a 7,000-year-old town.”
DRINKS
1077 WRKR

Approaching 2022, Kalamazoo’s Bell’s Brewing Releases A New Beer

It seems like most of the news coming out of Comstock and Bell's Brewery has been business-related, with the sale of the brewery to New Belgium But now the focus is beginning to return to the star of the show - beer. With the approach of the new year, Bell's has announced a new beer, LoSun. LoSun is a low-calorie wheat beer. Think Oberon but with a Light-Hearted mindset. LoSun is the latest release in Bell’s Rotational Wheat Series which includes Bright White, which is also available now, Rind Over Matter, and Bell's summer flagship, Oberon Ale. LoSun should be available wherever Bell's product is sold.
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milking#Ale#More Beer#Food Drink#Beverages#American#Festivus#Seinfeld#Duclaw#Campbell#Surreal Brewing#Surreal Pastry Porter
Robb Report

Taste Test: Woodford Reserve’s New Whiskey Tastes Like Stout Beer

If you’re a bourbon drinker, you’re almost certainly familiar with Woodford Reserve, but this new whiskey from the distillery is utterly and fascinatingly unrecognizable. The brand, owned by beverage giant Brown-Forman (Jack Daniel’s, Old Forester), was created in the 1990s and is well-regarded for its bourbon in particular, but also rye, wheat and malt whiskeys. Master distiller Chris Morris and assistant master distiller Elizabeth McCall take great pride in these expressions, touting the “five sources of flavor” that go into the Woodford profile. But they also like to spread their creative wings a bit, and the Master’s Collection offers that...
DRINKS
atlanticcityweekly.com

Imperial stouts rule the winter for local beer scene

Here we are with another New Year upon us. I hope everyone enjoyed their holidays and celebrated responsibly. Wishing you all a very happy and healthy New Year in 2022!. It has been a difficult two years, and there have been victims of many kinds ... lots of businesses could not survive, and breweries were among them. Though many new ones opened, there were a few that closed.
OCEAN VIEW, NJ
Tulsa World

What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Cabin Boys Winter Bock German-style lager

This feature will be in video form, with a quick interview of the brewer or representative talking about one particular beer, the style, the name, and the taste and anything else they want to add. Cabin Boys masterbrewer Austin McIlroy tells us about their new German-style lager called Winter Bock,...
DRINKS
Westword

Our Thirty Favorite New Colorado Craft Beers From 2021

A couple of things happened this year. The first is that I got a little less extreme — and maybe a touch grumpier — when it comes to beer. While I still love a well-made adjunct stout (coconut!) and the occasional rich milkshake IPA (more coconut!), there seemed to be fewer and fewer examples that I wanted to try. Instead, my palate steered me back from the edge and more toward the middle, where the land of darker lagers and balanced-but-bold pale ales and IPAs (both clear and hazy) lie.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
hopculture.com

The 10 Best Beers For New Years

New year, new you? No. New year, new beer. Champagne’s the standard for saying “fare thee well” to the outgoing year. People have popped open 750mls of bubbly on New Year’s Eve since forever, and people will keep on doing so because it’s what they know. But here at Hop Culture we’ve found some of the best beers for new years. We know the right beers can replicate everything you want from celebrating the new year with champagne. Not that there’s anything wrong with bubbly! But the boundaries of beer keep expanding with each trip mankind takes around the sun. Maybe our New Year’s traditions should expand with them.
DRINKS
Paste Magazine

Springdale Beer Co. Gilded & Aged Wild Ale Review

When it comes to New Year’s Eve/New Year’s Day, it is of course impossible to avoid the association of sparkling wine and champagne with each evening (and morning) suite of festivities. The New Year, with its ever-optimistic sheen, is the #1 occasion on a yearly basis for the consumption of bubbles, which can occasionally leave beer in the lurch. There is one arena of craft beer that can substitute itself as a very appropriate alternative, though, and that is wild ales.
DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Fruity Sour Ales

Bellwoods Brewery, based in Toronto, has launched a brand new sour ale that is designed to function as a fruitier and juicier version of its hugely popular ale. The Ratclops Pale Ale has been hopped with simcoe, loral and citra hops. However, it has a lot more to offer than merely bitter hop flavors due to the fact that it throws up sweetly sour pineapple, clementine as well as hints of stone fruit.
DRINKS
96.1 The Breeze

The Best Winter Beers Brewed in Western New York

Winter in Buffalo is made a lot better by some incredible local breweries making tasty winter beers. Our winters are cold and snowy. That's not breaking news. Now, is it as bad as the national media say it is? No not even close. Unless you live in the Southern Tier where mother nature decides every winter to plop every inch of snow. Hey, good for Kissing Bridge and the lot.
BUFFALO, NY
americancraftbeer.com

Untappd Names The Top 10 Wheat Beers of the Year

Untappd is a popular geosocial networking service and mobile phone app that allows its users to rate the beers they’re drinking, and share those check-ins and their locations with their friends. And with 2021 now in the rear view mirror, Untappd recently named the platform’s most popular wheat beers....
DRINKS
cityweekly.net

Fruit For What Ales You

Grid City - The Big Fruit Cake: At first swig, I thought this was a Sierra Nevada Bigfoot Barleywine. If you're not familiar with Bigfoot, it was one of the original American barleywines, full of toffee flavors and big hop bitterness. So things are already headed down the right path.
FOOD & DRINKS
brandeating.com

Cold Stone Debuts New Silk Chocolate Almond Milk Frozen Dessert

Cold Stone Creamery partners with Silk to debut new Silk Chocolate Almond Milk Frozen Dessert as a plant-based "ice cream" flavor. Cold Stone's Silk Chocolate Almond Milk Frozen Dessert is featured in the new Don't Cry Over Spilled Silk Creation, which sees Silk Chocolate Almond Milk Frozen Dessert folded with banana, peanut butter, and roasted almonds.
FOOD & DRINKS
americancraftbeer.com

A ‘Not So Smart’ Guide To The Best US Beer Cities: 2021

Financial and real estate firms such as SmartAsset have been using beer as a way to draw younger visitors to their sites for years. Beer is viewed as vital youthful and trendy… retirement and refinancing rates, not so much. And while the methodology used in these kinds of rankings...
DRINKS
thebeveragejournal.com

Narragansett Beer Collaborates with New Belgium Brewing

Narragansett Beer teamed up with Colorado’s New Belgium Brewing for the first time to launch the craft Nordic-inspired farmhouse ale Norse x NorseWest. Influenced by the rich history of brewing during the Viking Age, Norse x NorseWest is spearheaded by brewing industry veterans and friends Lee Lord, Head Brewer of Narragansett Beer in Providence and Kelly McKnight, Head Pilot R&D Brewer of New Belgium Brewing in Fort Collins, Colorado. The collaborative brew “unites both brewers’ exceptional industry knowledge and distinct tastes.” The pair first met at Watch City Brewing in Waltham, Massachusetts at the start of their careers, and have since continued their friendship over a mutual passion for craft beer and innovation. Lord and McKnight were set to celebrate the collaboration at Narragansett Brewery & Taproom on Dec. 11, 2021. Norse x NorseWest is available on draft for a limited time at the Narragansett Brewery and at bars throughout Rhode Island, Connecticut and Southeastern Massachusetts.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
captimes.com

Pour Another Round beer podcast celebrates sours, saisons and stouts

When Jonathan Eckelberg and Cameron Teske launched their beer-themed podcast, Pour Another Round, they weren’t sure if anyone would open their taps. “We thought we were going to have to beg people to come on,” said Teske, who works for Discover Green Bay. “Through our jobs, we knew a bunch of breweries. So we were calling in personal favors.”
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy