Beer Alert: New Milk Stouts And Olde Ales

Narragansett Beer teamed up with Colorado’s New Belgium Brewing for the first time to launch the craft Nordic-inspired farmhouse ale Norse x NorseWest. Influenced by the rich history of brewing during the Viking Age, Norse x NorseWest is spearheaded by brewing industry veterans and friends Lee Lord, Head Brewer of Narragansett Beer in Providence and Kelly McKnight, Head Pilot R&D Brewer of New Belgium Brewing in Fort Collins, Colorado. The collaborative brew “unites both brewers’ exceptional industry knowledge and distinct tastes.” The pair first met at Watch City Brewing in Waltham, Massachusetts at the start of their careers, and have since continued their friendship over a mutual passion for craft beer and innovation. Lord and McKnight were set to celebrate the collaboration at Narragansett Brewery & Taproom on Dec. 11, 2021. Norse x NorseWest is available on draft for a limited time at the Narragansett Brewery and at bars throughout Rhode Island, Connecticut and Southeastern Massachusetts.
