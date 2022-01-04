Read full article on original website
The automotive industry is one such industry that is currently lying at the tip of an iceberg for bringing in a major internal transformation. Products are being developed with a software-oriented approach rather than going for generalized and common ones. Customers have raised their expectation levels when it comes to buying & owning processes. They now set a high value on companies that develop sustainable products and services, resulting in an apparent shift in how automakers design & manufacture their products and components. Despite all this, the automotive industry is always blanketed by the stiff challenge of establishing a feasible business model.
Data’s Backward-Looking Lens – Usefulness Versus Reliance. In 2011, ailing US retailer JCPenney recruited Ron Johnson as CEO, the former president of Apple’s retail operations, who is credited with pioneering the concept of the Apple Store. Johnson arrived at JCPenney intent on reinventing the brand and boosting...
Join NowName: Planning: Principled, Proposing, Proofing, and Practicing to a Success Plan. Category: Software > Computer Software > Educational Software. According to Steven Blank a business startup, or any new venture startup is essentially a proto-type. Thus the startup process essentially becomes a learning process to refine that business proto-type into a scalable, replicable finished ‘product'. At the end of this course learners will be able to: -complete a business model summarizing assumptions about what value they will offer to whom, and how they will make money. – systematically test and validate these assumptions within the constraints of their available resources, and – use these validated assumptions to generate financial projections that are based on actual resources and efforts expended. The days of the 40 page business plan have certainly passed, but the role of planning in the business creation process is one of extreme importance.
Public infrastructure, transport, communication, business, government, finance, and healthcare depend on the synergy and stable functioning of IT environments at all levels. A single disruption in a link of IT processes may cause the entire system to fail, resulting in service unavailability. The downtime of banks and public institutions, for...
Join NowName: Network Analysis for Marketing Analytics. Category: Software > Computer Software > Educational Software. Network analysis is a long-standing methodology used to understand the relationships between words and actors in the broader networks in which they exist. This course covers network analysis as it pertains to marketing data, specifically text datasets and social networks. Learners walk through a conceptual overview of network analysis and dive into real-world datasets through instructor-led tutorials in Python. The course concludes with a major project. This course can be taken for academic credit as part of CU Boulder's Master of Science in Data Science (MS-DS) degree offered on the Coursera platform.
Join NowName: Programming for the Internet of Things Project. Category: Software > Computer Software > Educational Software. In this Capstone course, you will design a microcontroller-based embedded system. As an option, you can also build and test a system. The focus of your project will be to design the system...
Image datasets contain digital images designed to help train, test, and evaluate machine learning (ML) and deep learning (DL) algorithms used for computer vision systems. Managing and optimizing datasets is one of the key steps in the machine learning operations (MLOps) pipeline. Face datasets are image datasets with face images...
What could corporations’ analytics maturity and social media influencers have in common? More than you might think! I was emcee for the International Institute for Analytics Symposium in October and one of the panel discussions made the connection between these seemingly unrelated topics come together in my mind. This blog post will outline the link between social media influencers and analytics maturity and provide guidance on how to avoid falling into common traps that result from that linkage. Stick with me through the first section that sets the stage and I’ll tie the threads together.
