Lafayette, LA

List of Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Sites Throughout Acadiana

By Jude Walker
 3 days ago
Louisiana is seeing another huge spike in COVID-19 cases across the state.

Yesterday’s numbers showed an increase of 31,161 cases over the New Year’s holiday weekend (Dec. 30 – Jan. 3). And according to the Louisiana Department of Health , there were an additional 15 new deaths over that period.

Sadly, Louisiana has now topped 15,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are feeling symptoms, it’s important to get tested. LDH Region 4 Office of Public Health has released a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Acadiana if you need to get tested over the next several days.
(All times are from 8:00 am to 2:15 pm unless noted.)

Acadia Parish Health Unit
1029 Capitol Ave – Crowley, LA
Wednesday and Friday

Evangeline Parish Health Unit
1010 West Lasalle Street – Ville Platte, LA
Friday (9 am – 2 pm)

Iberia Parish Health Unit
715 Weldon Street – New Iberia, LA
Wednesday, Friday

Lafayette Parish Health Unit Clifton Chenier Complex
220 West Willow Street Bldg A – Lafayette, LA
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday

St. Martin Parish Health Unit
303 W. Port St. – St. Martinville, LA
Tuesday and Thursday

  • Rapid Antigen and PCR are available.
  • There is no cost for the COVID testing.
  • Wear a mask.
  • No medical evaluation available, testing only.
  • Email address required for obtaining PCR results.
  • Must wait on-site to receive Rapid Antigen Test results.

Eligibility for testing:

  • Symptomatic for COVID-19 infection (mild symptoms, no medical evaluation available)
  • Close contact to known COVID-19 case
  • Required for travel

For more information, call 337-262-5311

BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
