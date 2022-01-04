ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD/CHF to surge higher above 0.95 on Fed hikes vs. dovish SNB – DBS Bank

By FXStreet Insights Team
Cover picture for the articleEconomists at DBS Bank expect the Swiss franc to weaken above 0.95 per US dollar on Federal Reserve hikes vs. dovish Swiss National Bank. “Barring any unforeseen shocks, expect CHF to depreciate above 0.95 per USD in 2022.”. “As a negative-yielding currency, CHF was more resilient than EUR and...

