According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Paper Bags Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global paper bags market size reached US$ 5 Billion in 2020. A paper bag is a flexible packaging solution that is used to carry goods. It is made with biodegradable, reusable, recyclable, parchment, and kraft paper. These materials are processed through several mechanical and chemical processes to attain a specific weight and color. As compared to plastic bags, paper bags are more lightweight and require lesser energy for recycling. They also offer ecological benefits by reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, conserving natural resources, lowering risks to animals, and reducing air, land, and water contamination.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO