House prices increased by more than £24,500 on average in 2021, marking the largest annual cash rise since 2003, according to an index.The typical UK property value hit a new record high of £276,091 in December 2021, Halifax said.Property prices hit new record highs eight times last year, according to its monthly index, despite the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.But house price growth is expected to slow considerably this year, the report added.The average UK house price increased by 9.8% annually and by 1.1% month on month in December.Russell Galley, managing director, Halifax, said: “UK house prices climbed again in...

REAL ESTATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO