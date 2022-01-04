ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Jon Cooke shares his estate agency story

By Marc da Silva
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJon Cooke, the current CEO of epropservices, the parent company of The Guild of Property Professionals and Fine & Country, has worked in the estate agency sector for 36 years. Having started his career in...

WWD

IBrands Global Acquires Pam & Gela, Spells Out Strategy

Click here to read the full article. IBrands Global has wrapped up its acquisition of the elevated casualwear label Pam & Gela and is planning to ramp up e-commerce. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed and IBrands Global’s chief executive officer Remy Garson declined to share that information in an interview.More from WWD2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's Top Searched Beauty, Home and Tech GiftsInside the Jacquard by Google Exhibit in ParisInside Elon Musk's New Tunnel in California Created in 2014 by Pamela Skaist-Levy and Gela Nash-Taylor, Pam & Gela arrived on the scene with built-in name recognition with many shoppers....
Sourcing Journal

Rivet Names Marykate Kelley Sales and Marketing Manager

Rivet, the global media authority serving the international denim industry, announced Thursday that Marykate Kelley has joined the company as sales and marketing manager. In this newly created role, Kelley will be responsible for prospecting new global business, steering marketing ideation and planning execution for Rivet advertisers. In addition, Kelley will aid in the implementation of new content and product offerings across digital and print. Kelley brings to the role a global perspective of the denim industry. Most recently, she served as marketing manager for Candiani Denim in Milan, overseeing the renowned mill’s global marketing strategy, including brand positioning and communication, customer...
Well-known estate agent and auctioneer dies following short illness

Michael Joyce, former senior managing partner of West Country estate agents and auctioneers, Cooper and Tanner, has passed away following a short illness. Joyce died at the Bath RUH on Monday 27th December, surrounded by his family. Quintyn Howard-Evans, senior managing partner of Cooper and Tanner, said: “The coming year...
eXp UK partners with iamproperty

EXp UK hopes that its partnership model will appeal to more self-employed estate agents after agreeing a new partnership with iamproperty, the property auction firm. The PropTech and auction group is offering multiple services to the firm and will work with eXp to provide compliance services through its movebutler platform, as well as auction services to its remote agents.
Inman.com

WATCH: Innovation within real estate

Welcome to another episode of “Keepin’ It Real with Nick Bailey,” a live, interactive show that tackles the hottest topics affecting the real estate industry and those who work in it. This week’s topic: Innovation within Real Estate. We are constantly on the hunt for the latest...
prweek.com

The most read about agency stories of 2021

Amid industry talk about returning to the office in Spring 2021, Publicis Groupe turned to its digital platform Marcel to plan for a hybrid working model. The holding company used Marcel to power technology that limited the number of people in the office at one time by office check-ins and booking conference rooms. But with the onset of the Delta variant, Publicis pushed its mandatory return-to-office deadline until Q4 2021.
Over three quarters of estate agents expect to be paperless by 2025

A new survey suggests more than three quarters of estate agents believe they will be paperless by 2025. In a relatively small survey of 100 senior estate agency professionals, commissioned by Landmark Estate Agency Services, 77% confirmed that they believe the process of buying and selling residential properties will be fully digital or online by 2025, with paper processes completely removed.
realtytimes.com

Real Estate Investing Trends to Watch in 2022

The real estate market probably isn’t going to see the massive price growth of 2021, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t opportunities and also markets that can be considered hidden gems. This is especially true for investors. In fact 2022 may bring more opportunities for savvy investments than last year.
