Music

The Weeknd's new album Dawn FM is dropping this Friday

By George Griffiths
officialcharts.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Weeknd has announced that his new album, Dawn FM, will be released in full this Friday (January 7). Abel Tesafaye announced the news on his Twitter account yesterday, after previous posts teased the possibility that he might surprise drop the entire in one go. Dawn FM will be...

www.officialcharts.com

officialcharts.com

The Official Top 40 best-selling vinyl albums and singles of 2021

Vinyl sales in the UK were the highest for three decades in 2021, the Official Charts Company can confirm. Despite challenges to both supply and production demand during the pandemic, vinyl sales have jumped up by 11%, to 5.3 million copies purchased last year. This is also the 14th consecutive year of growth for vinyl records.
MUSIC
officialcharts.com

The Official Top 40 biggest songs of 2021

The UK's official biggest song of 2021 was Ed Sheeran's Bad Habits, the Official Charts Company can confirm. The UK superstar's comeback single, taken from chart-topping album =, shifted chart sales in excess of 1.7 million in 2021, comprising 204 million streams and 142,000 sales. Bad Habits was the longest-running Number 1 of the year, spending a total of 11 weeks at the top of the Official Singles Chart. It was Ed's tenth Number 1 and the first of four chart toppers for the singer/songwriter this in 2021. See Ed Sheeran's full chart history.
MUSIC
officialcharts.com

New Releases

The first New Music Friday of the year proper starts off with a corker - the semi-surprise release of the new album by The Weeknd, Dawn FM. Following on the trail of his UK Top 20 single Take My Breath, the new album contains collaborations with legendary producers Quincy Jones and Max Martin, composer Oneohtrix Point Never and even actor Jim Carrey. Dawn FM comes after The Weeknd's second UK Number 1 album, 2020's After Hours and its blockbuster smash single Blinding Lights - which is his biggest-selling single in the UK.
MUSIC
officialcharts.com

The Weeknd's Official Top 10 biggest albums in the UK revealed

Since his gloriously enigmatic emergence at the beginning of the previous decade, Abel Tesfaye's career as The Weeknd has been one of transition and transformation. Initially keeping his identity a secret, The Weeknd moved through a trilogy of influential alt-R&B mixtapes before finally emerging into the commercial sphere with 2013's Kiss Land, but the real step-up was a series of quick-fire hits in 2015; Earned It, The Hills and Can't Feel My Face that made him one of pop's brightest and most singular talents.
CELEBRITIES
officialcharts.com

Ed Sheeran heading for third week at Number 1 with =

Ed Sheeran is heading for a third week at the top of the Official Albums Chart with = (Equals). In the midweek Official Chart Update, Ed’s fifth studio album which has today been announced by the Official Charts Company as the UK’s second biggest album of 2021, looks set to secure its third non-consecutive week at Number 1, after re-ascending to the top spot last week. Sheeran’s fourth record, 2017’s chart-topping Divide, could also re-enter the Top 10 of the Official Albums Chart this week, currently sitting at Number 7.
CELEBRITIES
officialcharts.com

Official Chart Flashback 2012: Coldplay - Paradise

Ten years ago Coldplay dethroned the Military Wives from their Christmas tenure at the top and scored their second Number 1 single with Paradise. The tale of how Paradise got to Number 1 began when in September 2011, ahead of the release of their fifth album Mylo Xyloto, it was released as an enticement. Due to the rules as to what was eligible for the Official Chart back then, as Paradise was used as an ‘instant grat’ (ie: a lure for people to pre-order the album on iTunes) it wasn’t allowed to chart in its own right.
THEATER & DANCE
officialcharts.com

Ed Sheeran's = scores second week as Ireland's Number 1 album

Ed Sheeran reclaims Number 1 on the Official Irish Albums Chart with = (Equals). After spending the last two months hovering in the Top 5, Equals claims its second total week at Number 1 in Ireland, nudging last week’s winner, 30 by Adele, to Number 2. Whipping Boy’s 1995...
MUSIC
Variety

The Weeknd Doubles Down on the ‘80s and Even Michael Jackson on the Upbeat ‘Dawn FM’: Album Review

The Weeknd’s music has always been based around a combination of light and darkness, as the truth-in-advertising title of his 2015 sophomore full-length album, “The Beauty Behind the Madness,” stated — love and hate, happiness and anger, hope and despair, and any number of other complimentary/ contradictory, yin-and-yang elements. That combination reached a new and unintended level when his last album, the blockbuster “After Hours,” was released on March 20, 2020 — just as the horrors of the pandemic became inescapable — and for many people it’s difficult to hear even that album’s most beautiful songs without feeling the chill...
MUSIC
officialcharts.com

Acraze's Do It To It ft. Cherish climbs to UK's Number 1 Trending Song

Acraze and Cherish's Do It To It has become the biggest trending song in the UK, climbing to the top of the Official Trending Chart. The track is a modern-day remix of Cherish's original track of the same name - an American girl group formed in the early 2000s - which was released in 2006 and originally peaked at Number 30 in the UK.
MUSIC
officialcharts.com

The biggest Irish Homegrown songs and albums released in 2021

Dermot Kennedy and Picture This have the biggest single and album releases by an Irish homegrown act of 2021, the Official Charts Company can reveal. In our year-end lists of the biggest homegrown songs and albums released over the past year, Dermot Kennedy's Better Days and Picture This' Life In Colour emerge victorious.
MUSIC
The Independent

The Weeknd review, Dawn FM: Abel Tesfaye has a change of heart on this darkly shimmering album

Did anyone really think The Weeknd was about to enter his sunshine-and-rainbows era? Despite the title, the Canadian’s fifth album Dawn FM is not some dramatic new shift in sound. He’s still very much in the shadows. But there are also signs that the artist born Abel Tesfaye has undergone change. He’s reassessing his habits, lifestyle, success, and the concept of celebrity. He sounds lonely, like Nosferatu blinking at a thin stream of light through the curtains.Dawn FM comes in the wake of 2020’s After Hours, The Weeknd’s moody, superbly conceived work that melded his love of cinema with ominous,...
MUSIC
Billboard

Phil Collins’ Solo and Genesis Catalog May Be Next Big Publishing Sale

Following the blockbuster sale of David Bowie‘s publishing catalog earlier this month, it’s clear that the torrid music asset trading marketplace remains red hot. Next up, according to sources, is the catalog of Phil Collins, who is coming to market with a package of solo and Genesis publishing, along with solo master recording royalties, plus his share of master royalties from a few, but not all, albums from his legendary prog-turned-pop band.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The Weeknd Accepts His New Fate With a Dancefloor Ritual in ‘Sacrifice’ Music Video

The Weeknd finds himself in the midst of a surreal dance floor ritual in the new video for “Sacrifice,” a track off his latest album, Dawn FM. The Cliqua-directed clip opens with a disconcertingly smooth radio DJ for “103.5 Dawn FM” waking up the Weeknd and telling him, “It’s time to walk into the light and accept your fate with open arms. Scared? Don’t worry, we’ll be there to hold your hand and guide you through this painless transition.”  After being consumed by a blinding light (get it?) the Weeknd wakes up in the middle of a wild underground dance party and soon finds himself the center of attention, strapped crucifixion-style to a circular platform. The rave ritual continues with plenty of dancing, psychedelic touches, a mysterious red-robed figure, and, at the very end, some haunting shots of rapidly-aging bodies. The “Sacrifice” video arrives the same day of Dawn FM’s release, Jan. 7. The LP, which follows the Weeknd’s 2020 smash, After Hours, features contributions from Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Jim Carrey, Max Martin, and Oneohtrix Point Never.
MUSIC
963kklz.com

13 Rockers That Sold Their Catalogs/Music Rights for Huge Paydays in 2021

In 2021, one of the biggest trends was rockers that sold their catalogs for massive sums of money. Here are just 13 rockers that netted huge paydays this year from the sale of their catalogs, music rights, publishing rights and more. The Boss ended 2021 with a massive payday with...
MUSIC

