Iranian News Agency Launches Hebrew Site to Mark Anniversary of Soleimani Killing

By Foreign Desk Staff
foreigndesknews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIran’s Tasnim News Agency announced on Monday the launch of a Hebrew-language website to mark the second anniversary of the killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani by...

dallassun.com

Israel doesnt need US permission to strike Iran FM

The Jewish state possesses capabilities the world can?t even imagine and will use them against Tehran if necessary, the Israeli foreign minister has warned. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has made it clear that his country can use force to curb Iran's nuclear development without informing US President Joe Biden.
MIDDLE EAST
dallassun.com

Israel preparing military option against Iran media

Israel's military is preparing a possible strike against Iran, the country's media has reported citing defense and diplomatic sources. Tel Aviv has already notified the US of its plans, facing ?no veto? on such preparations. Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz told US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin about preparations for a...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Statue of Iranian general Soleimani is torched hours after it was unveiled by Tehran officials to mark two years since he was assassinated in a US drone strike

A statue of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani has been torched hours after it was unveiled by officials to mark the second anniversary of his assassination. Soleimani, who headed the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, was killed on January 3, 2020 in Iraq in a US drone strike at Baghdad airport along with his Iraqi lieutenant and others.
MIDDLE EAST
Marietta Daily Journal

Iran demands UN resolution on killing of Soleimani

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran has written to the head of the U.N. General Assembly calling for a resolution condemning the assassination of Gen. Qasem Soleimani, according to a letter published by Iranian media on Sunday. Soleimani was killed in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Jan. 3, 2020, in a...
MIDDLE EAST
foreigndesknews.com

Israel’s Jerusalem Post Website Hacked on Soleimani Assassination Anniversary

Israel’s Jerusalem Post newspaper said on Monday its website had been hacked, in what it said was an apparent threat to the country. Instead of displaying a main news page, the website showed an illustration that appeared to recall top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq on this day in 2020.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Iran displays missiles amid nuclear talks with world powers

Iran displayed three ballistic missiles at an outdoor prayer esplanade in central Tehran on Friday as talks in Vienna aimed at reviving Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers flounder.The missiles — known as Dezful, Qiam and Zolfaghar — have official ranges of up to 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) and are already-known models, the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said.Diplomats from countries that remain in the 2015 nuclear deal — Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China — are working with Tehran to revive the accord, which had sought to limit Iran's nuclear ambitions in exchange for lifting of economic sanctions.American diplomats are...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

German minister says Iran has squandered a lot of trust

WASHINGTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock after a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said Iran has squandered a lot of trust, warning there is not much time to revive a nuclear deal. Tehran is currently negotiating with major powers to revive...
POLITICS
The Independent

Iran holds mass funeral for '80s war dead amid nuclear talks

Thousands of mourners poured into the streets of Iranian cities on Thursday for the mass funeral of 250 victims of the Iran-Iraq war, a testament to the brutal conflict's widespread scale and enduring legacy 35 years later.A funeral procession carrying the remains of soldiers recently recovered from former battlefields snaked through the capital, Tehran while other victims were returned to another two dozen provinces. Although Iran and Iraq sporadically exchange war dead excavated from borderlands that witnessed major combat in the 1980s, Thursday marked the largest such ceremony in recent years. While serving as remembrance for a country...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

China says US and Russia must reduce stockpiles after nuclear statement

China said on Tuesday it will continue to "modernise" its nuclear arsenal and called on the United States and Russia to reduce their own stockpiles a day after global powers pledged to prevent such weapons from spreading. On Tuesday, China defended its nuclear weapons policy and said Russia and the United States -- by far the world's largest nuclear powers -- should make the first move on disarmament. 
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Russia comments on nuclear war statement

Moscow praises Nuclear Five unity on atomic war & arms races. A joint statement by China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US on the unacceptability of nuclear weapon use is an important milestone, which comes amid an extremely tense international security situation, Moscow has said. The release was issued...
POLITICS
Reuters

Japan and U.S. vow more defence cooperation to counter Chinese threat

TOKYO/WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The United States and Japan on Friday voiced strong concern about China's growing might in unambiguous terms and pledged to work together against attempts to destabilise the region. The comments from the two allies, in a joint statement that followed a virtual meeting of their...
WORLD
foreigndesknews.com

Iran Powerlifter Defects to Avoid Wearing T-Shirt of Terrorist Soleimani

The decorated Iranian powerlifter Amir Assadollahzadeh is seeking asylum in Norway since his November defection to avoid execution or torture in the Islamic Republic of Iran for his refusal to sport a T-shirt of the late US and EU-designated terrorist Qasem Soleimani. Soleimani was the Iranian regime’s most powerful military...
NORWAY

