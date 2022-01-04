Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart

New York City Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said Sunday that a fire that killed 19 people, including nine children, was started by a space heater. Watch New York officials give an update on the devastating fire.
Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) was honored on Friday at a memorial service in Las Vegas, attended by President Biden , former President Obama and other former colleagues who spoke of Reid’s integrity and humility. Biden described his relationship with Reid, who was his longtime colleague in...
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s parents joined a protest rally in downtown Belgrade on Sunday with their tennis-great son still in an Australian immigration detention hotel as fans of Djokovic in Serbia nervously awaited a crucial court hearing which could decide whether he can play at the Australian Open.
GENEVA (AP) — A top Russian diplomat predicted “difficult” talks with the United States this week after attending a working dinner with U.S. officials in Geneva on Sunday as part of the kickoff to a string of meetings in three European cities this week, with ties at a low over Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine.
Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, the actor addressed the issue of his cell phone. “Any...
Ten people died when a cliff collapsed onto tourist boats on a lake in Brazil, officials said Sunday after the bodies of two missing people were found. On Saturday a large rock fragment broke free of a ravine and plunged onto four boats in Furnas Lake in Brazil's eastern Minas Gerais state, as panicked tourists watched helplessly from other vessels.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nathan Chen had landed some of the most difficult jumps in figure skating, soaring through the air with a dizzying array of quads and flawlessly stringing together incredible combinations that left the crowd wanting more. Figures that he would faceplant on a simple step sequence.
Sen. John Thune (S.D.), the No. 2 Senate Republican and a close ally of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), on Saturday announced he will run for reelection in 2022. In a statement posted to Twitter, Thune said he is “uniquely positioned” to serve South Dakota and be “a strong...
