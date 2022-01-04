ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hector, MN

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart

scorebooklive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRanked: the 50 Guitarists in Rock History This is the Real...

scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
City
Hector, MN
The Associated Press

Russia, US hold working dinner to open Geneva talks

GENEVA (AP) — A top Russian diplomat predicted “difficult” talks with the United States this week after attending a working dinner with U.S. officials in Geneva on Sunday as part of the kickoff to a string of meetings in three European cities this week, with ties at a low over Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine.
POLITICS
CBS News

Dramatic video captures cliff collapsing on tourist boats, killing 10 in Brazil

Ten people died when a cliff collapsed onto tourist boats on a lake in Brazil, officials said Sunday after the bodies of two missing people were found. On Saturday a large rock fragment broke free of a ravine and plunged onto four boats in Furnas Lake in Brazil's eastern Minas Gerais state, as panicked tourists watched helplessly from other vessels.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelina Jolie
The Associated Press

Chen wins 6th straight US figure skating championship

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nathan Chen had landed some of the most difficult jumps in figure skating, soaring through the air with a dizzying array of quads and flawlessly stringing together incredible combinations that left the crowd wanting more. Figures that he would faceplant on a simple step sequence.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy