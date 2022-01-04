3 Reasons to Attend the 35th Annual Christian Prayer Lunch with Michael Jr.

I am almost certain it is no surprise to you that the history books tell us that on December 5, 1955, African Americans began a bus boycott in Montgomery, Alabama that lasted a little more than a year. What these books often do not mention is that after about a year of the struggle, the leader, a very young Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. found himself sinking into a pit of despair. And why not? The boycott had taken a long time. The hard-hearted white power structure in Montgomery was not yielding to the demands of blacks who only sought equal seating with white people on the city’s public buses. Because of the boycott, people were having to walk torturous distances to work or any other place they went. (Imagine the scores of sore feet.) This was a war. Today the goal of simply allowing blacks to sit anywhere on a bus might seem ridiculously modest to most of us. But in the south in the year 1955 anything that challenged white supremacy was considered radical, was usually illegal and could often also be deadly. In fact, one particularly brutal day in 1956, King had received death threats. That night as the boycott dragged on, Dr. King found himself sitting alone in his kitchen. As he almost always did in times of frustration, sorrow or confusion, he opened up his heart to God in a sincere prayer. Like Moses had many ages before, he sought divine help with the burden of leading people against a cruel Egyptian like system designed to crush and destroy blacks physically, morally and spiritually. He reminded God that he was down here “trying to do your will”. He admitted he was losing his courage and becoming weak. He earnestly prayed for help and strength. King said he heard a response that reminded him that he was to stand up for justice and righteousness. In that moment, he found the strength to carry on. This incident has been retold many times. But what it reveals is how Dr. King relied on prayer to help make it through the challenges of leading a dangerous, bitter battle. It also showed that like all of us, he experienced times of weakness and vulnerability. The Bible says, “The spirit is willing but the flesh is weak” (Matthew 26:41). Martin Luther, the great German theologian was supposed to have said,” A god is that to which we look for all good and in which we find refuge in every time of need”. In his hour of despair, King turned to God Almighty. In time of need, who and what do you and I turn to?

