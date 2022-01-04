ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

3 Reasons to Attend the 35th Annual Christian Prayer Lunch with Michael Jr.

fwcpb.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been over two years since we’ve been able to come together in person for the Annual Christian Prayer Breakfast. The last time that the Christian Prayer Breakfast met in person, J. Warner Wallace used his cold-case investigative experience to take a closer look at the proof for the death and...

fwcpb.org

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
sebastiandaily.com

Americans United Calls Christians to Unite in Prayer

There will be an unaffiliated gathering called “Americans United” at Friendship Park at City Hall in Sebastian in the right field of the baseball diamond on Saturday, January 8, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. The purpose of the gathering is prayer, commemorating the beginning of the...
SEBASTIAN, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J. Warner Wallace
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Barry Zito
newsdakota.com

Gather in Prayer During The Prayer For Christian Unity

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The following is a news release from the Barnes County Ministerial Association. “The theme for the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity in 2022 was selected by the Middle East Council of Churches and originates from the churches in Lebanon. Present times in Lebanon are extremely difficult and economically disastrous. All this combined with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have made the situation quite stressful. The power of prayer in solidarity with those who suffer is a demonstration of Christian unity and a sign of communion.
VALLEY CITY, ND
WYSH AM 1380

Green McAdoo will host annual MLK prayer breakfast January 17th

In observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday, the Green McAdoo Cultural Center and its Board Members will be hosting their annual prayer breakfast on Monday, January 17th, at the Green McAdoo Recreation Center, located at 101 School Street in Clinton. The event will begin with breakfast at 8:30...
CLINTON, TN
natchitochesparishjournal.com

A New Year’s Lesson from The Prayer Life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

I am almost certain it is no surprise to you that the history books tell us that on December 5, 1955, African Americans began a bus boycott in Montgomery, Alabama that lasted a little more than a year. What these books often do not mention is that after about a year of the struggle, the leader, a very young Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. found himself sinking into a pit of despair. And why not? The boycott had taken a long time. The hard-hearted white power structure in Montgomery was not yielding to the demands of blacks who only sought equal seating with white people on the city’s public buses. Because of the boycott, people were having to walk torturous distances to work or any other place they went. (Imagine the scores of sore feet.) This was a war. Today the goal of simply allowing blacks to sit anywhere on a bus might seem ridiculously modest to most of us. But in the south in the year 1955 anything that challenged white supremacy was considered radical, was usually illegal and could often also be deadly. In fact, one particularly brutal day in 1956, King had received death threats. That night as the boycott dragged on, Dr. King found himself sitting alone in his kitchen. As he almost always did in times of frustration, sorrow or confusion, he opened up his heart to God in a sincere prayer. Like Moses had many ages before, he sought divine help with the burden of leading people against a cruel Egyptian like system designed to crush and destroy blacks physically, morally and spiritually. He reminded God that he was down here “trying to do your will”. He admitted he was losing his courage and becoming weak. He earnestly prayed for help and strength. King said he heard a response that reminded him that he was to stand up for justice and righteousness. In that moment, he found the strength to carry on. This incident has been retold many times. But what it reveals is how Dr. King relied on prayer to help make it through the challenges of leading a dangerous, bitter battle. It also showed that like all of us, he experienced times of weakness and vulnerability. The Bible says, “The spirit is willing but the flesh is weak” (Matthew 26:41). Martin Luther, the great German theologian was supposed to have said,” A god is that to which we look for all good and in which we find refuge in every time of need”. In his hour of despair, King turned to God Almighty. In time of need, who and what do you and I turn to?
MONTGOMERY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Christian Prayer#The Power Of Gathering
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Gephardt Daily

Pope Francis attends NYE prayer service but cancels Nativity scene visit

Jan. 1, 2022 (UPI) — Pope Francis attended a prayer service at St. Peter’s Basilica on Friday but canceled his customary post-service visit to the life-sized Nativity scene in St. Peter’s Square to prevent crowds from gathering amid the surge in COVID-19 cases worldwide. Francis delivered the...
RELIGION
krcgtv.com

Hundreds attend Governor's annual prayer breakfast

JEFFERSON CITY — Hundreds gathered at the Capitol Plaza Hotel Thursday morning for the Governor's annual prayer breakfast. The breakfast is an interfaith event held every year at the beginning of the legislative session. Tickets sales support the Governor’s Student Leadership Forum on Faith and Values which funds a...
MISSOURI STATE
dallassun.com

Pope reveals what's almost satanic about Covid-19 pandemic

Pope Francis offered a strongly worded rebuke to those who abuse women and children in their own home, saying such people were universally seen as evildoers. Domestic violence is on the rise due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The remarks by the pontiff were among the Catholic Church's most stringent condemnations...
RELIGION
AFP

US pastor who appeared in drag on TV loses ministry

A US pastor who made a brief television appearance in drag, wearing a huge pink wig and sequined leotard, has been removed from his ministry, a local church official in Indiana said Wednesday. Wearing high-heeled thigh boots, lipstick and purple eyeshadow and with a crucifix around his neck, Craig Duke, 62, made a big splash on the HBO show "We're Here," at least among his horrified parishioners. The Methodist reverend described the appearance as "an incredibly wonderful, refreshing, deepening, powerful spiritual experience," in an interview with the Religion News Service. But he quickly found himself in hot water with his flock.
RELIGION
The US Sun

Who are Sidney Poitier’s children?

SIDNEY Poitier, a Bahamian-American actor who won the Academy Award for Best Actor for the 1963 film Lilies of the Field and was the first Black man to do, so has died. He was 94 years old at the time of his death. Was Sidney Poitier married?. From April 29,...
RELATIONSHIPS
thefocus.news

Is Michelle Kwan married? Love life explored as she welcomes first child

Michelle Kwan made headlines this week after she announced the birth of her first child, daughter Kalista Belle Kwan, on Instagram. Following the Olympic skater’s baby news, fans are curious to know more about her dating life, while others wonder whether Michelle Kwan is married. Let’s take a look as we congratulate Kwan on her bundle of joy…
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy