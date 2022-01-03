ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

A list of legal online sports betting states

By FrontPageBets
Citizen Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of December 2021, online sports betting is legal in 17 states. There are a handful of states where sports betting is legal, but only in person. Below is a the list of each state with legal online sports betting:. Arizona: Sports betting became legal for sportsbooks and mobile...

auburnpub.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Legal Marijuana, Sports Betting, And Workers’ Rights Are Just A Few Of The New Laws Coming To Tri-State Area In 2022

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hundreds of new laws are going into effect in the Tri-State Area on New Year’s Day. The laws will impact everything from recreational marijuana to coffee cups. CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge has a look at what will be new in 2022. New Yorkers won’t be able to walk into a shop and legally purchase marijuana on Jan. 1, but it’s coming. “The most interesting thing right now is by the end of this year, when it comes to cannabis, marijuana, pot, whatever you call it, local municipalities, towns, villages, cities, get to decide if it’s going to be retail sold...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio economists mixed on the benefits of legalized sports betting

The economic benefits of sports-related activity continue to get mixed reviews from Ohio economists.  In a survey released this week, 10 of 23 academic economists said they believed the economic benefits of legalized gambling on sports would outweigh the costs. Four said they expected costs to outweigh the benefits and the other nine were uncertain. […] The post Ohio economists mixed on the benefits of legalized sports betting appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WYTV.com

As Ohio legalizes sports betting, experts hope for more addiction recovery centers

(WKBN) – When sports betting was legalized last week in Ohio, 2 percent of all sports betting tax money was also allocated toward problem sports gamblers. That will be about $200,000 a year on top of the $4 million a year generated from the 2 percent on casino gambling. One area gambling addiction experts would like that money to be spent on is in-patient, residential programs dedicated only to gambling addictions.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
State
Wyoming State
State
Connecticut State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Oregon State
State
West Virginia State
State
Rhode Island State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida online sports betting ballot initiative still needs hundreds of thousands of signatures

Hundreds of thousands of signatures still need to be verified to get a Florida online sports betting ballot initiative in front of voters for the 2022 general election. A ballot initiative to legalize online sports betting in Florida for qualified sportsbook operators, and state tribes with a current gaming compact, currently has 233,527 verified signatures, according to the Florida Division of Elections.
FLORIDA STATE
elitesportsny.com

Senator: New York Online Sports Betting Launch is ‘Imminent’ (updated)

Since the publication of this post, the New York Gaming Commission has approved the launch of four sportsbooks on Saturday, Jan. 8. Get excited, New York. It’s looking more and more likely that New York online sports betting is heading for an early NFL playoffs launch. Senator Joseph P....
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting
94.3 Lite FM

Will Online Sports Betting Happen in NY Before the NFL Playoffs?

You've heard the ads that say online sports betting is coming to New York, but exactly when will it happen?. Lawmakers have voted to allow online betting apps like DraftKings, FanDuel, and Caesar's Sportbook to begin operating in New York State. The cutthroat competition between online casinos has already begun even before the law has gone into effect. Tons of money is being spent on star-studded commercials in an attempt to get local sports fans to download the app and get ready to play.
GAMBLING
GamingToday

Mississippi Mobile Sports Betting Should Launch Quickly Once Legal

Mississippi could launch mobile sports betting quickly once it is legal, says the state’s top gaming regulator. But it is up to the Mississippi Legislature to start the clock. Mississippi Gaming Commission Executive Director Jay McDaniel said recently on The Gallo Radio Show that legalization begins with the Senate...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
96.1 The Breeze

Sports Betting launches Saturday at 9am in New York State

The world of sports betting is going to look vastly different this Saturday at 9 am. The New York State Gaming Commission announced today that four licensed Mobile Sports Wagering Operators - Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel, and Rush Street Interactive/BetRivers – have all met the statutory and regulatory requirements necessary to start to accept and process mobile sports wagering starting this Saturday in the Empire State, just ahead of the end of the NFL season.
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
WDSU

Online sports betting expected to begin in coming days

Online sports betting is expected to be approved in just a few days by the State Gaming Commission. The head of the Gaming Control Board says they are aiming to give the green light in time for the NFL playoffs, which start next week. Voters in every parish in southeast...
LOUISIANA STATE
amny.com

How to pre-register for best NY online sports betting promos, bonuses

NY Sportsbok betting apps are now open for a pre-registration period, serving as a precursor to the state’s full rollout of betting operations on Saturday. With the pre-launch window of New York online sports betting now live, those looking to sign up for the top online sportsbooks can maximize the promotional bonus value. Here are the two best NY pre-registration bonuses:
GAMBLING
iheart.com

State Gaming Commission Says Mobile Sports Betting Starts Saturday

New Yorkers will soon be able to place bets on their favorite teams without having to head to a casino. The State Gaming Commission says that mobile sports betting can begin Saturday. Anyone who wants to gamble can do so using Rush Street Interactive, FanDuel, DraftKings and Caesars Sportsbook. Officials say online betting may generate up to $ 500-million in revenue for the state each year.
GAMBLING
MassLive.com

Sen. Eric Lesser hints at momentum in legalizing sports betting in Massachusetts as he announces bid for lieutenant governor

If sports betting were legal in Massachusetts, residents could have placed wagers on the New England Patriots’ victory on Sunday, state Sen. Eric Lesser lamented. But hours after Lesser declared his candidacy for lieutenant governor on Tuesday morning, the Longmeadow Democratic expressed optimism that his sports betting legislation will gain traction in the coming months — and potentially, become reality before Election Day this November.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
cheddar.com

Draftkings on NY Mobile Sports Betting Cannibalizing Business in Neighboring States

On Saturday, New York will join neighboring New Jersey and Connecticut in authorizing mobile sports betting. Matt Kalish, president and co-founder of Draftkings North America, joined Cheddar to talk about the landmark change that is estimated to rake in $500 million in annual tax revenue on a potential billion-dollar market. Kalish also addressed the possibility that legalized sports betting in the Empire State could cannibalize his company's revenues in the bordering states. "It's pretty inconvenient, you know, to go across the border to make a bet. And people were doing it, but I think it really stifled a lot of the opportunity," he said. "So while there's some of that going on, I think really a tremendous amount, like a giant percent, of New York will be very incremental."
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy