January 2022

By Mark Millar
 5 days ago

Let’s Eat Grandma, the duo composed of songwriters, multi-instrumentalists and vocalists Rosa Walton and Jenny...

LET’S EAT GRANDMA share video for new track 'Happy New Year' celebrating friendship, from their new album, Two Ribbons

Let’s Eat Grandma, the duo composed of songwriters, multi-instrumentalists and vocalists Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth, today share “Happy New Year”, an upbeat, blissful song celebrating friendship, and the opening track from their upcoming much anticipated third full-length album, Two Ribbons. Co-produced by David Wrench and Let’s Eat Grandma, Two Ribbons will be released on 8 April 2022 via Transgressive.
TRACK PREMIERE: Divided Heaven feat. Guise - Creep

Jeff Berman has not made it easy on himself. For the past 12 years, the DIVIDED HEAVEN frontman has tried relentlessly to buck the typical singer-songwriter mould with his unique writing style and career path. The new DIVIDED HEAVEN album, Oblivion, out February 4th on A-F Records (US) and Gunner Records (EU), blazes that ambition forward with a bang, a dash of weird, a pinch of Satanism, and a heavy dose of sex and politics resulting in an unapologetic and provocative DIVIDED HEAVEN album like none before.
ON THE TURNTABLE: Parra For Cuva - Juno

Short, sharp and frank reviews from a confessed vinyl junkie. I'll be posting my most loved records and most recent purchases right here for your perusal every week. Parra For Cuva - Juno Fourth studio album from the Berlin-based DJ & producer Nicolas Demuth AKA Parra For Cuva. Nicolas Demuth's latest album is a textured journey of shuffled beats and electronic soundscapes akin to that of Sasha & Digweed's Classic Northern Exposure 1 mix album.
Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
#Friendship
Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
Lara Spencer's family photos have fans all noticing one thing

Lara Spencer has been having a beautiful and restful holiday season, and revealed that the entire family was reunited for the special occasion. She took to Instagram to share pictures of her together with her kids, consisting of 17-year-old Katharine and 19-year-old-Duff, and the family dog Riva. However, also featured...
'Jeopardy!' Fans Rage on Twitter About the Show's Future After Hearing the Latest News

Hands down, this season of Jeopardy! has been unlike any other. Since kicking off in September with cohosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik, the beloved game show has featured Jeopardy! champion after Jeopardy! champion. Now, viewers are on the edge of their seats waiting to see if current Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider will defend her title for the 14th time. But what’s the hold up? Well, Jeopardy! is airing its first ever Professors Tournament.
Sidney Poitier’s Daughter Died 3 Years Before Him—Meet His 6 Kids

He may have been one of the greatest actors of Hollywood’s Golden Age, but to Sidney Poitier’s kids, he was just their dad. Poitier was the father of six daughters from two marriages. He shared four daughters—Beverly, Pamela, Sherri and Gina—with his first wife, Juanita Hardy, whom he was married to from 1950 to 1965. He had two daughters—Anika and Sydney—with his second wife, Joanna Shimkus, whom he was married to from 1976 until his death in 2022. Poitier, who became the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best actor in 1964, died on the evening of January 6, 2022....
Pete Davidson Broke 'SNL' Rule By Dating Kim Kardashian: Comedian To Be Fired From Show?

Pete Davidson might be out of the "Saturday Night Live" soon after breaking the rule the show set for him. Throughout his stint as an "SNL" host, Davidson already hooked and broke with several guest stars that reportedly proved his unprofessional behavior. Now, National Enquirer claimed that the show already got fed off of his attitude after he began dating Kim Kardashian.
Sidney Poitier Was ‘Ailing For a While’ Before His Death—Here’s How He Died

Since he passed, fans have wondered how Sidney Poitier died and what caused his death. Poitier, who became the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best actor in 1964, died on the evening of January 6, 2022, at 94 years old. Poitier was born on February 20, 1927, in Miami, Florida. He was the youngest of seven children. His parents, Evelyn Outten and Reginald James Poitier, were farmers in the Bahamas and owned a farm on Cat Island, which they would often travel from to Miami to sell tomatoes and other produce. Poitier was born unexpectedly in Miami two...
Ken Jennings Responds After Jeopardy Hosting Gig Gets More Permanent, But His Second Comment Made Me LOL

Stability and Jeopardy! haven’t been in the same sentence for a while due to the complications in finding a new permanent host, but that perception has changed as the game show named Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik as the permanent hosts for the remainder of Season 38. Bialik hasn’t responded publicly, but Jennings decided to respond to the news online. The Jeopardy! champ made some comments on his permanent gig, and of course, he couldn’t help but drop a witty joke.
Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
James Kennedy Shares a “Special” Update on His Life

James Kennedy is sharing a peek into his trip back to London. The Vanderpump Rules cast member recently took to Instagram to post several snapshots from his recent getaway, calling the overseas trip “very nostalgic.”. On January 7, James offered a glimpse into his visit to Richmond, London on...
Janet Jackson Wishes Son Eissa a Happy Birthday With Sweet Post

Janet Jackson is celebrating her son Eissa's fifth birthday! The "All for You" singer's baby boy turned five on Monday, and she took to social media to write him a sweet birthday message. "You're growing up so fast. Such an intelligent beautiful boy. Wishing you a life full of magical...
Kid Capri Reveals COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Sick As Hell'

Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
