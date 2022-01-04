ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EE - Old set demolition has begun :(

By JakeGfriedman Posts:
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe original set was not built to last even a fraction of this time so a move was always inevitable. It is quite sad though, and I love looking at those photos, so thanks for posting. It's a shame they couldn't leave the old set standing for a year...

Sky Cinema Premier no longer showing premiers everyday!

So I noticed over the last few days (and looking the Radio Times at what was coming up) Sky Cinema Premiers are no longer releasing a new film every day. A look on the Sky Community Forums seems to confirm that and this on Twitter also confirms they are now -
Dynasty (Netflix reboot series)

I couldn't find an existing thread on this. I have just started watching, so far I've seen the first 10 episodes of series 1. I wondered what other people thought of it? I was a huge fan of the original series so its strange seeing all the old characters played by different actors. So far I'm quite enjoying it, even though it has a completely different feel to the original series.
EE: Departure (Spoilers)

Well that looks like it was Iqra’s final episode. Criminally underused character and not even a scene with Mila. Hopefully one say she and Habbiba return. Iqra was probably one of my favourite female characters she was lovely but producers never invested in her or Habbiba. She would have...
Netflix Losing Major Franchise Starting This Month

Friendship may be magic, but for fans of the My Little Pony franchise, streaming certain series and movies within said franchise may not be. Netflix is losing the My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic series as well as a few films beginning this month with three of the specials having already been removed from the streaming platform as of January 1st.
Why A Discovery of Witches has ended – and the chances of a season 4

A Discovery of Witches season 3 spoilers follow. Vampire Matthew Clairmont and historian-turned-witch Diana Bishop have returned for more romance and dangerous adventures in A Discovery of Witches season three. Following their journey to Elizabethan England in season two, where they were searching for answers about the long-standing feud and...
Downtime and Kate Lethbridge-Stewart

My wife and I watched Downtime this last week (we are currently watching through all of the third party stuff). 1.) While other third party productions (such as PROBE) couldn't even mention UNIT, this one not only mentions it, but uses it, badges and all. How were they able to do that?
Sidney Poitier obituary

Sidney Poitier, who has died aged 94, was the first black actor to win an Oscar in a leading role, in 1964, for his performance in Lilies of the Field. This simple story about a handyman helping German nuns build a chapel in Arizona was enhanced by its star’s humour and vitality. It led to a string of successes – To Sir, With Love, In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (all 1967) – which made Poitier a box-office star and consolidated his growing fame and wealth. But Poitier’s greatest achievement – alongside his friend and occasional rival Harry Belafonte – was to help alter the racial perceptions that dominated not just Hollywood, but also society in general.
Steve Harvey Exploded When a 'Family Feud' Episode Went Wrong in the Most Epic Way

There's never a dull moment with Steve Harvey, especially on Family Feud. Recently, Steve had an “outburst” when the filming of a Family Feud episode went hilariously wrong. Steve’s stylist, Elly Karamoh, walked on stage to deliver Steve a bottle of water. There was only one issue: unbeknownst to Elly, they were in the middle of filming an episode.
Tori Spelling Has Taken the Same Photo of Her 5 Kids for 13 Years & It's So Sweet and Inspiring

Making family memories is perhaps one of the best parts of being a parent, and that’s something Tori Spelling knows very well. The BH90210 star took to Instagram over the holiday weekend to share the annual tradition she celebrates with her five kids and it’s truly the best way to see how fast they’ve all grown up. Spelling shared a photo of her crew all bundled up in winter gear in the snow in Lake Arrowhead Village, California, revealing that she’s taken the same shot each year for the past 13 years. “My 5 little cuties snowbound…” she captioned the adorable...
Legendary DJ Kay Slay on life support

The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
Inside Archie & Lilibet's Low-Key Life: Running Around Their Montecito Mansion, Celeb Playdates & More

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 7 months, are experiencing a dramatically different upbringing than their royal cousins. “Instead of a castle, they live in a mansion in Montecito overlooking the Pacific Ocean,” says a source. Archie spends most of his days playing outside. “Like his dad, Archie likes to be barefoot,” dishes the source.
Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
Stars Speak Out After Chip And Joanna Gaines Pull Their Brand New Magnolia Network Show Following Controversy

Chip and Joanna Gaines have created a significant TV empire, which now includes the Magnolia Network (a joint partnership with Discovery). Previously known as Diy Network, the HGTV offshoot thrived with programming aimed at those who love do-it-yourself-related programming. Recently though, one of the channel’s new shows, Home Work, has found itself on the receiving end of some significant backlash. The program has since been removed and, now, series stars Andy and Candis Meredith are speaking out amid the controversy.
Harry Potter fans spot second mistake in reunion special

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts managed to mix up twin brothers Oliver and James Phelps, who played George and Fred Weasley. Wrangling the franchise's ensemble cast for a reunion at Warner Bros Studio Tour London – 20 years on from The Philosopher's Stone's premiere – this TV special gave fans a unique insight to the creation and legacy of the Wizarding World.
EastEnders' Janine Butcher makes shock new move after Mick rejection

EastEnders spoilers follow. Janine Butcher will continue her plotting over Mick Carter after their Christmas kiss in EastEnders. Christmas has seen Janine stoop to a new low by trying to steal Mick away from an absent Linda with a kiss underneath the mistletoe, but soap bosses have now confirmed Mick will reject her advances.
