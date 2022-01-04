Next well spudded in Longboat's Norway campaign

Without state support, Acorn CCS’s schedule is up in the air, and Scotland could struggle to realise its 2045 net-zero ambition. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 8]. The UK has taken a major step forward in efforts to decarbonise its largest industrial clusters, selecting in late October two carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) projects in northern England for state funding. But the government has faced criticism for overlooking a third project in Scotland, despite its advanced stage of planning. The project’s omission will throw a spanner in the works for a number of Scottish companies with net-zero ambitions, including those that handle and process North Sea oil and gas. The administration of UK prime minister Boris Johnson wants to have at least two CCUS projects up and running ...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO