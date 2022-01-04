ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Next well spudded in Longboat's Norway campaign

naturalgasworld.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company will be involved in the drilling of a total of seven wells at prospects it farmed into last year. UK operator Longboat Energy announced on January 4 that the fourth well in its seven-well campaign off the coast of Norway had been spudded. The exploration well was...

www.naturalgasworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
windpowermonthly.com

Fred Olsen Renewables plans onshore wind-battery hybrid project in Scotland

Fred Olsen Renewables is seeking permitting approval for a 102MW wind farm with battery storage in the Scottish Highlands. Alongside developing the 102MW Lethen Lethen (102MW) OnshoreGrantown-on-Spey, Scotland, UK, Europe Click to see full details wind farm in northern Scotland, it also plans to launch a programme to support local residents to reduce their energy bills and address fuel poverty in the region.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Japan's MOL to accelerate investment in LNG-fuelled ships

The Japanese shipping company is also looking to speed up investment in offshore wind power. Japanese shipping company Mitsui OSK Line (MOL) will accelerate investment in LNG-fuelled vessels and offshore wind power this year, it said on January 5. “Last year, we announced to invest in LNG-fuelled car carriers and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Iran begins search for more South Pars gas [Gas in Transition]

Iran has begun exploration efforts to identify new reserves at the supergiant South Pars gas field as completion nears on the final phase of its current development. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 9]. by: Ian Simm. By the end of March 2022 Iran expects to complete the sole remaining...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CleanTechnica

Largest Pumped-Hydro Facility In World Turns On In China

Pumped hydro storage is an unsung hero of the renewable energy world. It provides super low-cost, low-emission energy storage in locations around the world. The thing is that it’s not really a high-growth field of the new energy world. That said, China just made a big splash in pumped hydro storage.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aker Bp#Infrastructure#Equinor#Longboat Energy#Okea#Draugen#Njord#Egyptian#Mugnetind#Vulture#Cambozola
naturalgasworld.com

Invictus secures long leads for Cabora Bassa drilling programme

The two-well drilling programme at Cabora Bassa project in Zimbabwe will start in May. Sydney-listed Invictus Energy has secured the casing, wellheads and ancillary long lead items for a two-well drilling programme at Cabora Bassa project in Zimbabwe starting in May, it said on January 5. The company has completed...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

UK upstream warns windfall tax would give "false hopes" to consumers

A proposed windfall tax on oil and gas producers to raise funds to protect households from high energy bills would give consumers "false hopes"... A proposed windfall tax on oil and gas producers to raise funds to protect households from high energy bills would give consumers "false hopes" and deal out "real damage" to the industry, upstream association OGUK warned on January 5.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Egypt announces latest concession awards

Egypt has awarded concessions for eight onshore and offshore oil and gas blocks following a digital bidding round, the government announced on... Egypt has awarded concessions for eight onshore and offshore oil and gas blocks following a digital bidding round, the government announced on January 3. The acrea...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Project spotlight: Tema LNG [Gas in Transition]

Ghana has diversified its energy mix with both domestically-produced gas and imports via the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP). It is now on the cusp of importing LNG in the hope that the Tema LNG terminal will become a regional distribution hub. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 8]. by:...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
naturalgasworld.com

EU labelling of gas as green is good for Africa

Africa’s call for a just and inclusive energy transition has been answered through the European Union’s landmark proposal to label natural gas as a ‘green’ energy source. Africa’s call for a just and inclusive energy transition has been answered through the European Union’s landmark proposal to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

TTF sees further gain on Jan 4

The second day of the contract's growth comes as the Yamal-Europe pipeline that normally delivers gas from Siberia to Europe continues to flow in reverse. The February gas delivery contract at the Dutch TTF hub was up a further 11.5% on January 4 as of 17:20, trading at €89.7 ($101)/MWh, according to ICE data.
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

IOG Spuds Southwark Development Well

IOG plc (AIM: IOG.L) has announced the spudding of the first Southwark development well. After preparations for drilling, the well spudded at 9pm on December 30, the company revealed. First gas at the asset is currently expected in mid-2022 after the planned installation, in the first quarter of next year, of the 3.7-mile Saturn Banks pipeline extension to the Southwark platform, IOG outlined.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
teslarati.com

Tesla captures top spot as Norway’s best-selling carmaker in 2021

Tesla has captured the top spot as Norway’s best-selling car company in 2021, capturing 11.6% of the country’s market share, led by the Model 3 all-electric sedan. Norway is a monumental region for the electric vehicle transition, which reached record levels in 2021 after battery electric vehicles (BEVs) captured between 75 and 80 percent of the total market share in the country. Electric vehicles are Norwegians preferred mode of transportation, at least that is what the data suggests.
BUSINESS
naturalgasworld.com

Indian gas exchange sees record trade in Dec

IGX is India’s first automated national-level gas exchange for the physical delivery of natural gas. The Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) traded record 18,39,950mn Btu gas in December, up 134% month/month, it said on January 3. The exchange also recorded the highest single-day trade of 554,150mn Btu on December 1....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Scottish CCS project misses out on govt funding [Gas in Transition]

Without state support, Acorn CCS’s schedule is up in the air, and Scotland could struggle to realise its 2045 net-zero ambition. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 8]. The UK has taken a major step forward in efforts to decarbonise its largest industrial clusters, selecting in late October two carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) projects in northern England for state funding. But the government has faced criticism for overlooking a third project in Scotland, despite its advanced stage of planning. The project’s omission will throw a spanner in the works for a number of Scottish companies with net-zero ambitions, including those that handle and process North Sea oil and gas. The administration of UK prime minister Boris Johnson wants to have at least two CCUS projects up and running ...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Chinese gas consumption up 7% in Nov

Chinese gas consumption has been robust due to recovery in economic activity which was disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. China’s gas consumption in November was 31.78bn m3, up 6.9% year/year, the National Development and Reform Commission said on December 30. From January to November, the consumption of natural...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Will European energy crisis put climate on the backburner?

Europe finds itself not only paying more for energy but also producing more emissions. [Data Sources: Gazprom, Entsoq, thierrybros.com, GIE, BP Statistical Review]. Gazprom’s gas flows to Europe in December reached their lowest point for the month in at least six years, with supplies up 12% month on month but down 19% year on year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Qatar picks McDermott for North Field expansion work

The contract covers 13 normally unmanned wellhead platform topsides. Qatar Energy (QE) announced on January 3 it had awarded an engineering procurement construction and installation (EPCI) contract to McDermott for offshore work to expand the capacity of the North Field LNG project. QE sanctioned the first $29bn phase of the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Equinor Spins Drill Bit On Ginny Well Off Norway

Equinor has started drilling the Ginny exploration well in the Norwegian Sea. Norwegian energy major Equinor has started drilling the Ginny exploration well located in the Norwegian Sea. OKEA, a partner in the offshore license where the Ginny well is located, said that the drilling operations on the Equinor-operated Ginny...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

US diverts LNG supplies away from China

Tankers loaded with US liquefied natural gas (LNG) that was reportedly destined for China have been diverted to head towards Britain instead, as Europe's energy crisis worsens by the day. The cargo is making its way through the UK's inshore waterways in a move that is "critical to tempering even...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy