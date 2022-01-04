ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lotus extends Certificate of Provenance programme

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor so many car manufacturers, the launch of a new model follows a similar pattern. Specifically, the special editions follow after the initial release; maintaining interest and demand is preferable to the launch hype dying off after a few months. The same is true for the latest Lotus product, but it...

MotorAuthority

Lotus Elise production ends after 26 years

Lotus last week built its last Elise, some 26 years after the spritely roadster first entered production. The Elise had been pivotal in keeping Lotus alive during decades of financial hardship, and while it's now out of production the nameplate could be revived in a few years for a new electric sports car.
CARS
ptonline.com

On Lotus, Quantum Ribbons & the Golden Ratio

Last week was the end of an era at Lotus: the production of the Elise, Exige and Evora sports cars came to a close at the plant in Hethel, UK. The company built 51,738 of the vehicles since the start of production 26 years ago. Elise: 35,124. Exige: 10,497. Evora:...
CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Lotus global sales highest in a decade last year

Hethel reports a 24% year-on-year increase in sales in the final year of Elise, Evora and Exige production. Lotus sold 1710 new cars worldwide in 2021, a 24% year-on-year increase and its best performance in a decade. In the final year of production for its Elise, Exige and Evora models,...
BUSINESS
Pistonheads

BMW shows off magic paint and in-car theatre

Clearly someone from BMW watched The Matrix over the Christmas holidays and came back with a plethora of new ideas for revolutionary tech for its future models. (Yes, we know this sort of development takes months, not two weeks over Christmas - but you get the gist.) Firstly, the German...
CARS
Elise
Pistonheads

Toyota launches Hilux GR Sport flagship

Do your activities and lifestyle "go well beyond the everyday"? Do you need the "ideal vehicle for adventurous journeys and sporting pursuits"? Ah, well then, you need the Toyota Hilux GR Sport, according to the blurb announcing this new pinnacle of the Hilux range. It's been created to mark the success of Gazoo Racing in the Dakar Rally, which is currently underway in Saudi Arabia, an event that the Hilux Dakar won in 2019.
CARS
Pistonheads

Citroen C6 2.7 V6 | Spotted

I've always been rather partial to a Citroën. I like quirkiness, you see, and there are few manufacturers that provide quirks as quintessentially off-the-wall as the company that André Citroën built. The DS is, of course, the poster boy (or girl, it being the goddess), even if the SM is for many at the top of the wow tree. I wouldn't disagree. I've also fawned over Traction Avants, even though vintage isn't usually my bag, and any passing CX never fails to get me gawping. It's perhaps the Citroen that came closest to the spirit of the DS, with a wonderful 80s twist.
CARS
Pistonheads

BBR introduces Mazda MX-5 supercharger kits

For almost as long as there's been a Mazda MX-5, people have been devising methods for making them go quicker. Many examples have been turbocharged, or treated to expensive engine work; many have ditched the standard engines entirely, with V6 and even V8 conversions occurring over the past 30 years. But you don't hear very much about supercharged MX-5s; that might change now, however, with the introduction of a BBR supercharger kit for the third-generation NC car.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Lotus Enjoys Most Successful Sales Year In A Decade

It looks like the Lotus love flew high throughout 2021 with the Elise, Exige, and Evora all providing impressive sales figures right before they were discontinued. The boutique brand confirms that with a final figure of 1,710 cars, this is the best result it has seen since 2011. Compared to last year's 1,378 record, this is an annual increase of 24%.
CARS
#Provenance#Lotus Elise#Vehicles
Pistonheads

Mazda MX-5 (NC) BBR Supercharged | PH Review

It's not often a supercharged car makes it to the news. In fact, once the JLR 5.0-litre V8 has breathed its last, it's hard to think of any other new cars with superchargers out there - besides the Lotus Emira, of course, but it too is using an old engine. As both turbos and electrified powertrains have improved, so the requirement for a belt-driven 'charger has waned. Which is a bit of a shame, given they offer a different powertrain experience. But such is the way of the world.
CARS
Pistonheads

PH 2021 | Best nearly new super saloon to buy

With the advent of the all-new BMW M3 xDrive, and not much else to test it against in saloon form since the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S has disappeared, we pitted it against the E 63 S instead. The point being, you can spec-up an M3 to match the cost of an E 63 S - so which is better? The M3 took it by a gnat's johnson, but the E 63 S ran it so very, very close. And much like the RS3 versus A 45 debate, you could swap the winners around and make a very good argument as to why that decision should stand.
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

The New Aston Martin V12 Vantage Looks Very Mean And Very Wide

The upcoming 2022 Aston Martin V12 Vantage has been spied testing at the Nurburgring ahead of its reveal. Aston Martin has teased the car a couple of times over the past month. These teasers suggest that the exterior design of the car won’t be dramatically different than V8-powered Vantage models, except for an extended front splitter and a fixed rear wing. However, this prototype, like one spotted in August last year, has a very aggressive bodywork.
CARS
Carscoops

Travel Back To 1985 With This 6,200 Mile Ford Thunderbird

Collectors have embraced early Ford Thunderbirds, but later models haven’t enjoy the same amount of success. However, there’s a noteworthy one going up for auction next month as it’s a 1985 T-Bird with a mere 6,200 miles (9,978 km) on the odometer. Given the low mileage, it’s...
TRAVEL
Pistonheads

BMW iX M60 promises 'vehement power'

Even with exceptionally powerful EVs established in the fast car sphere, a new model can still defy belief with some silly numbers. Take the new BMW iX M60, the first M car "designed for purely electric mobility from the outset". Bet we never imagined it looking like this. But here's a BMW that weighs at least 2,585kg (that's the xDrive 50 weight; there isn't one for this yet), producing 619hp and 749lb ft from a 105.2kWh battery and two chunky motors. Everything about the iX M60 is vast apart from, of course, the 0-62mph time: thanks to its 811lb ft (!) overboost, BMW claims 3.8 seconds. Top speed climbs substantially over the regular iX, too, this one nudging 155mph like a proper M car. Which will probably get through your range pretty swiftly...
CARS
Pistonheads

Civic Type R Championship White | High Mile Club

For one reason or another, almost all the Honda Civic Type Rs ever made are appreciating. The original is experiencing the swell in values enjoyed by so many great Japanese cars of the 1990s; the first for the UK can now command more than £10,000 as its modern classic status becomes assured. Even the later cars are in demand, with the first turbo Type R popular as a very rare hot Honda, and the outgoing model taken from sale - the factory closed, no less - when it remained class leading. Just after a supply crisis. Budget anything up to £45,000 for one of those...
CARS
Pistonheads

Vauxhall Chevette HS2300 for sale

It's hard not to be intrigued by even the unsuccessful homologation specials. Those cars that maybe didn't succeed on stage or circuit (or in the showroom) remain interesting purely for the intent they showed. Maybe a Nissan Pulsar GTI-R, Mazda Familiar GT-R or Citroen BX 4TC aren't the most decorated race cars out there, but they at least suggest there was once an ambition to succeed at the crucible of motorsport. And that's a cause we can all get behind.
BUYING CARS
Pistonheads

Ferrari F12 | PH Used Buying Guide

On its Geneva launch in 2012 the F12berlinetta became the fastest and most powerful thing in the Ferrari catalogue. Using a version of the F140 engine used in the Enzo and the FF (and that would one year later form the basis of the LaFerrari drivetrain) the F12 replaced the 599 GTB as the carrier of Ferrari's 'big front-engined intercontinental bruiser' flag.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Least Reliable Car in America

Car sales in the United States have hit an unusual patch. Demand is at high levels, likely because people could not get to dealers early on during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, a tremendous shortage of the semiconductors used in car electronics, navigation, and entertainment systems has caused large manufacturers to close assembly […]
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Car Americans Hate the Most

The demand for cars this year has been extraordinary. However, not all new car owners have been equally happy with their purchase. According to a recently released study that measured the excitement of owners with their new cars, the car Americans hate the most is Chrysler.  The high demand for cars this year could be […]
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
BUSINESS
CNET

All the cars and trucks being discontinued for 2022

In saying goodbye to 2021, we must also bid farewell to a number of cars and trucks. Whether it's because new versions are on the horizon, or because they simply weren't selling, there are a whole bunch of vehicles that will leave the automotive landscape next year. Here are some of the most notable departures.
CARS

