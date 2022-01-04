Lotus extends Certificate of Provenance programme

Even with exceptionally powerful EVs established in the fast car sphere, a new model can still defy belief with some silly numbers. Take the new BMW iX M60, the first M car "designed for purely electric mobility from the outset". Bet we never imagined it looking like this. But here's a BMW that weighs at least 2,585kg (that's the xDrive 50 weight; there isn't one for this yet), producing 619hp and 749lb ft from a 105.2kWh battery and two chunky motors. Everything about the iX M60 is vast apart from, of course, the 0-62mph time: thanks to its 811lb ft (!) overboost, BMW claims 3.8 seconds. Top speed climbs substantially over the regular iX, too, this one nudging 155mph like a proper M car. Which will probably get through your range pretty swiftly...

