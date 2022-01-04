ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Novak Djokovic to play Australian Open after being handed exemption over Covid vaccine

By Jamie Braidwood
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hm4rI_0dcF0bNj00

Novak Djokovic has confirmed he will play the Australian Open after receiving a medical exemption to compete at the tournament without a Covid-19 vaccination.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said last month that all players competing in Melbourne are required either to be double vaccinated or to provide proof of medical exemption.

While Djokovic has yet to disclose his vaccination status, the world No 1 said in an Instagram post on Tuesday that he will be travelling to Australia with an “exemption permission”.

In a statement, the Australian Open said Djokovic’s application for a medical exemption had been granted following a “rigorous review process” involving two separate panels of independent medical experts.

The tournament, which starts on 17 January, will see Djokovic attempt to win a 10th Australian Open and move clear of Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal with his 21st Grand Slam title.

Doubts had grown over whether the Serbian would defend his title after he withdrew from the ATP Cup in Sydney last week, but Djokovic said: “I’ve spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones over the break and today I’m heading Down Under with an exemption permission. Let’s go 2022!”

Djokovic, 34, won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles in 2021 but was defeated in the finals of the Olympic Games in August and the US Open in September.

In December, Australian Open director Tiley said an independent panel of medical experts would determine whether players would be granted medical exemptions to play at the tournament.

“We’ve worked closely with the Victorian [state] government to establish fair and independent protocols for assessing medical exemption applications that will enable us to ensure the Australian Open is safe and enjoyable for everybody,” Tiley said.

“Central to this process is that the decisions will be made by independent medical experts and that every applicant gets due consideration.”

A statement from the Australian Open said: “Novak Djokovic will compete at the Australian Open and is on his way to Australia.

“Djokovic applied for a medical exemption which was granted following a rigorous review process involving two separate independent panels of medical expert.

“One of those was the Independent Medical Exemption Review Panel appointed by the Victorian Department of Health. They accessed all applications to see if they met the Australian Technical Advisory Group of Immunisation guidelines.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Novak Djokovic's team releases 'unusual' photo from inside Melbourne Airport where the tennis star is being held in isolation after visa bungle

Novak Djokovic's team have shared a bizarre photo from inside Melbourne Airport where the tennis star is being held under police guard due to a problem with his visa. Djokovic was kept in a room by himself without his entourage or phone overnight after touching down late on Wednesday to defend his Australian Open title.
TENNIS
The Spun

Novak Djokovic’s Father Has Warning For Australian Officials

Defending Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic is currently stuck in a room at Melbourne Airport over a reported issue with a visa and his vaccination status. According to Sunrise On 7, someone in Djokovic’s camp filled out the wrong visa, one that does not allow for a medical exemption for the COVID-19 vaccine. Australia has been extremely strict with its vaccination protocols.
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

Breaking: Novak Djokovic’s dad confirms Novak is isolated in a room with two police officers, unable to speak to anyone else

Novak Djokovic after receiving a medical exemption flew down to Melbourne. However, world No.1 was denied entry into Australia due to a visa mix-up. Djokovic was being questioned about his medical exemption by the border police for nearly 2 hours. According to Novak Djokovic’s dad, Novak is being isolated in a room with two police officers.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
firstsportz.com

Top Journalist caught the CORRUPTED officers responsible for giving Novak Djokovic the medical exemption RED-HANDED

Ever since the announcement regarding Novak Djokovic receiving a medical exemption came out, people have been questioning on what grounds was the world No.1 exempted?. However, Nick McCallum caught the corrupted health officials of Tennis Australia red-handed. In his interview with the top health officials at Tennis Australia Nick managed to expose the unlawful way in which Djokovic was given the medical exemption.
TENNIS
The Spun

Breaking: Australia Makes A Ruling On Novak Djokovic

It’s been an eventful Wednesday for Novak Djokovic that’s for sure. Earlier today, he flew into the Melbourne Airport to take part in the Australian Open. Djokovic ran into a few issues at the airport due to his visa and vaccination status. It’s worth mentioning that he recently announced that he received a medical exemption for this year’s tournament.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Covid#Serbian#Wimbledon#Victorian
The Independent

Voices: We need to calm down about Novak Djokovic – he’s not broken any rules

I don’t know much about tennis, and I know even less about Novak Djokovic, but I do think we might all try calming down about him going to entertain the crowds at the Australian Open. Despite admittedly suspicious appearances, and the genuine anger of many – not just in Australia – he might actually not be getting special treatment. It might not be corrupt. It might be annoying, but OK. He might have a perfectly valid reason for his Covid vaccine exemption after all, if he has had Covid already. It’s possible.Hypocrisy is obviously a terrible crime under the...
TENNIS
AFP

Djokovic entry to Australia hits snag

World number one Novak Djokovic's entry to Australia has reportedly been delayed over a snag with paperwork, further fuelling the controversy over a Covid vaccine exemption he was granted by Australian Open organisers. Djokovic, an outspoken vaccine sceptic, received the exemption in order to play at this month's tournament in Melbourne, the first Grand Slam event of the year. The Serb landed in Melbourne late Wednesday but state government officials reportedly refused to support his visa application. Victoria's acting sports minister, Jaala Pulford, said her state had rejected a request for help and visa approvals were a matter for the federal government.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Novak Djokovic will be sent home if Covid exemption insufficient – Australian PM

Australia’s Prime Minister has warned Novak Djokovic that he will be on the “next plane home” if his evidence for being exempted from Covid-19 vaccination rules is deemed insufficient.World number one Djokovic is poised to defend his Australian Open title this month after tournament organisers prompted public outrage by granting him permission to play.But the Serbian could yet face problems at the border as the country’s government has stated he requires “acceptable proof” that he cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison adamant the player will not receive any preferential treatment on arrival.Djokovic – a nine-time...
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic under police guard as he waits on visa fate in Australia

Novak Djokovic is being held in a room with police out front after landing in Melbourne for the Australian Open, his father said Wednesday amid reports that a visa mix-up could jeopardise the top-ranked Serb’s entry into the country.Djokovic received a medical exemption to play at the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of the season, where he is a nine-time winner and the defending champion. The exemption allows him to play regardless of his vaccination status for COVID-19, something he has not disclosed, but he also needs to meet strict border regulations to enter the country.“Novak is currently in a...
TENNIS
The Independent

Serbian president slams ‘harassment’ of Novak Djokovic as Australian visa cancelled

Novak Djokovic has been subjected to “harassment” during his ongoing dispute with Australian authorities, according to Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic.The 20-time Grand Slam winner had initially being granted a medical exemption for the country’s Covid-19 vaccination requirements so that he could play in the Australian Open.But he was then left stranded at Melbourne’s Tullamarine airport overnight and issued with a letter by the Australian government saying his visa had been denied and he would be deported.The Australian Border Force confirmed Djokovic had failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the country’s entry requirements, causing his visa to be cancelled.But...
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

418K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy