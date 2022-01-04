ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assessment and treatment of thyroid disorders in pregnancy and the postpartum period

By Sun Y. Lee
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThyroid disorders are prevalent in pregnant women. Furthermore, thyroid hormone has a critical role in fetal development and thyroid dysfunction can adversely affect obstetric outcomes. Thus, the appropriate management of hyperthyroidism, most commonly caused by Graves disease, and hypothyroidism, which in iodine sufficient regions is most commonly caused by Hashimoto thyroiditis,...

www.nature.com

