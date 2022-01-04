Type 2 diabetes mellitus in sub-Saharan Africa: challenges and opportunities

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, commonly referred to as motor neurone disease (MND) in some countries) is a neurodegenerative disorder with an incidence of ~2.31 per 100,000 in Europe [1]. About 20% of cases are caused by a pathogenic variant in one of several causative genes [2], and family history cannot be relied upon to confirm the presence of all pathogenic variants [1, 3]. This finding, along with the emergence of genotype-driven antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapies, is driving increased interest in diagnostic genetic testing for ALS/MND and associated frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Consequently, access to genetic counselling and testing is now considered a fundamental right of all people diagnosed with ALS/MND [4]. While the initial diagnostic testing may be facilitated by specialists involved in the diagnosis and care of people with neurodegenerative disorders, such as neurologists [5], ensuring adequate exploration of the implications for other members of the family is also important. Genetic counsellors (where available) are well placed to discuss and explore the familial implications of testing as part of the multi-disciplinary team [6, 7]. As genetics and genomics is increasingly implemented into routine clinical care [8], a standard of practice for genetic counselling and testing for ALS/MND/FTD offers a model that may also be relevant for genetic counselling and testing for other neurodegenerative disorders.

