Type 2 diabetes mellitus in sub-Saharan Africa: challenges and opportunities

By Ayesha A. Motala
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleType 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), which was once thought to be rare in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), is now well established in this region. The SSA region is undergoing a rapid but variable epidemiological transition fuelled by the pace of urbanization, with disease burden profiles shifting from communicable diseases to non-communicable diseases...

#Sub Saharan Africa#Diabetes Management#Diabetes Care#Type 2 Diabetes#East Africa#Saharan#Ssa#African#National Ncd Programmes
Comments / 0

