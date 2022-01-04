One year later: Why January 6th still erodes our democracy
I’ve been trying to come up with a way to capture where we are as a country, a year after one of the darkest days in our history. It was an assault on our democracy that we all saw play out in chilling fashion, on screens and smartphones, in real...
In the moments after President Joe Biden concluded his speech commemorating the one-year anniversary of the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham leapt at the chance to offer his own response. “What brazen politicization of January 6 by President Biden,” tweeted Graham. “I wonder if the Taliban who now […]
The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) editorial board bucked the prominent narrative in the American media that U.S. democracy is flailing in its latest editorial. The editorial, published on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, argued that U.S. institutions successfully fended off the attack on American democracy that day and since.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had a singular message for Americans and the world on the eve of the anniversary of the horrific attack on the Capitol: “Democracy won.” In an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday, steps from where a mob loyal to Donald Trump laid siege to the building, Pelosi said it’s time […]
Now that a full year has passed since the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol, the 2020 election and the republic, it’s evident that the attack never really ended. Instead, it spread out to other, less visible, more vulnerable targets.
Donald Trump had hoped to reverse his election loss in a single, decisive, dramatic confrontation between his supporters and the republic’s, broadcast live around the world. His plan backfired, filling our screens with vivid illustrations of authoritarianism’s most repugnant ills: chaos, lawlessness, violence, racism, fascism and all manner of hatred run amok. The blatancy of the subversion provoked an immediate...
Some of the Democratic Party’s most prominent figures on Thursday used the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to warn that work is needed to protect American democracy. Former President Barack Obama released a statement saying that “while the broken windows have been repaired...
It has always been clear, but not always clearly stated, that the person responsible for the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last Jan. 6 was Donald Trump. In his speech Thursday, President Biden called Trump out — without once mentioning his name. Opinions to start the day, in...
Rather than attempt a correction, a myth has been fabricated—a day of infamy that has to be magnified in importance by twisting and contorting facts into a gun pointed at the heads of millions of Americans.
A year ago, top Republicans were clear-eyed — and forceful — in their repudiations of president Trump, blaming him directly for the Jan 6 insurrection at the Capitol and blasting his false claims that he was robbed of a second term.
How a year can change people.
Republicans, with very rare exceptions, have lost the courage of their supposed convictions, and fallen back into a complicit orbit around the center of grievance and gravity that defines Donald Trump and, by extension, the modern GOP. “At the end of the day,” Michigan GOP Rep. Peter Meijer admitted morbidly on “Meet the Press” to...
Democrats solemnly condemned the Jan. 6 Capitol attack on its first anniversary Thursday, warning of growing threats against democracy. House and Senate lawmakers held a series of events to remember how supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol and attempted to stop certification of President Biden’s election victory.
President Joe Biden on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot warned that the threats to democracy witnessed during that invasion did not end when the violence stopped. Biden in a fiery speech condemned the "web of lies" spread by former President Donald Trump, blaming him directly for fomenting the attackers who were attempting to overturn the 2020 election.
The threat to American democracy may be greater today than when the insurrectionist mob swept into the US Capitol one year ago, attempting to prevent the peaceful transfer of power following a free and fair election. Joe Biden is ensconced in the White House and with the passage of time, the shock of their lethal assault has faded. But if the danger appears less immediate, addressing it is no less urgent.
One year ago today, Jul Thompson organized two buses full of Western New Yorkers down to Washington, D.C. to protest Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump. Later that night, following the attack on the U.S. Capitol building, she told WBFO via telephone she was “kinda happy” with how the day played out. To her, Trump supporters had made their point about alleged voter fraud in the 2020 election.
