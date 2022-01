News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Berkeley Lights, Inc., (Nasdaq: BLI), a leader in digital cell biology, today announced that Eric D. Hobbs, Ph.D. will transition from his role as chief executive officer (CEO) and member of the board of directors to president of the Antibody Therapeutics business line. The Company is initiating a search for a new CEO as it continues to execute on its business strategy, including the successful addition of services to its portfolio of product offerings. Dr. Hobbs will continue to serve in his role as CEO and member of the board of directors until the appointment of his successor.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO