SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) (the "Company" or "SmartRent"), a leading provider of smart home and smart building automation for property owners, managers, developers, homebuilders, and residents, today announced that it has acquired iQuue, LLC, ("iQuue") an open-architecture smart apartment company with over 22,000 installed and committed units throughout the east coast. The acquisition provides SmartRent incremental exposure in the new-build multifamily market and expands SmartRent's presence in the southeast by adding nineteen new customers who own or control approximately 100,000 units.

