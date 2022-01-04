Inca One Reports Record Gold Production of 3,648 Ounces in December

This article was originally published in the December 2021 issue of 48° North. With over 100 years of manufacturing experience, Wichard’s marine products are continuously evolving in function, strength, and safety. This has never been more evident than in their MXEvo 2:1/3:1 block range. While technically a friction sheave, the MXEvo has a smooth bearing surface that a halyard or control line can pass through. An additional attachment point (becket) acts as a dead-end for the line, which takes it from a 2:1 to 3:1 purchase system, making its versatility suitable for a large range of different applications like Code Zero halyards or blocks at the base of the mast. A handy “leash” saves the pin from escaping when opened and tabs help keep the line on track. Made of 316L grade stainless steel, the blocks can fit lines up to 14mm.

