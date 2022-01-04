ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metal Mining

Inca One Reports Record Gold Production of 3,648 Ounces in December

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2022) - INCA ONE GOLD CORP. (TSXV: INCA) (OTCQB: INCAF) (FSE: SU92) ("Inca One" or the "Company") a gold producer operating two, fully...

www.streetinsider.com

