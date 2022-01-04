ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

MediSure Canada Receives Health Canada Licence For Two New Best-In-Class Products

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. New Blood Glucose Monitor and Rapid At-Home Vitamin D Deficiency Test Provides Innovative Solutions to Canadian Healthcare Needs. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTCQB:...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Empower Clinics Subsidiary MediSure Submits Health Canada Application For Its Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Tests

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Health Canada Approval Opens a Path For Increased Sales and Distribution of MediSure Branded Rapid Antigen Tests In Canada. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 24, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTCQB:...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
chronicle99.com

IRS Payments 2022: New Surprise Bonus $5,200 Boosts Being Sent Out: Are You Eligible

IRS will issue surprise checks worth $5,200 in 2022; it will be a welcome relief for the beneficiaries across the US. The conclusion of the stimulus checks has affected the financial situation of low-income families. Marca reports the residents of the Navajo Tribe will receive checks worth $2,000, and the minors will receive $600. The onset of January will be a curtain-raiser to more monetary assistance for the citizens and their family members.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamin A#Vitamin D#Health Plan#Streetinsider Premium#Cse#Cbdt#Ec#Canadians#Company
healththoroughfare.com

Respected Scientist Causes Controversy by Saying Omicron Is “Not the Same Disease” as the Other COVID-19 Variants!

Earlier this week, a British scientist who advises the government of the United Kingdom on matters of life sciences grabbed a lot of attention by stating that the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is actually “not the same disease that we were seeing a year ago” and that the pandemic death rates are “now history” as per the Guardian.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
arcamax.com

US is open as Canada shuts down. The difference is their health care systems

As omicron sweeps through North America, the U.S. and Canadian responses couldn’t be more different. U.S. states are largely open for business, while Canada’s biggest provinces are shutting down. The difference largely comes down to arithmetic: The U.S. health care system, which prioritizes free markets, provides more hospital...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dtnpf.com

Statistics Canada November Grain/Products Exports

Canada's trade faced challenges in November due to the outages on both CN and CP track in the mountains of British Columbia, although the country's total exports rose 3.8% from the previous month and imports rose 2.4%. Canada's trade surplus increased by 35% to $3.1 billion. The trade balance has increased in five of the past six months, and is now the largest trade surplus seen since September 2008 or more than 13 years.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Vancouver, CA
CBS Miami

Florida Health Department Updates COVID-19 Testing Guidance To Reduce Demand

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – In an effort to reduce the demand for COVID-19 testing, the state’s health department has updated its guidance on who should get tested. According to the department, there are certain groups who are at an increased risk for severe illness or death from COVID-19. They include adults 65 and older; those with medical conditions like cancer, diabetes, and chronic lung disease; and those with weakened immune systems. Pregnant women are also listed in this group. These individuals should get tested as soon as they experience symptoms of COVID-19. They may also need monoclonal antibody or antiviral drug treatments and other medical treatment as necessary. People with symptoms who are not in the high-risk groups should get tested and seek medical attention only if necessary. Many individuals with COVID-19 may have no symptoms or a mild illness. If they get symptoms, they should avoid contact with others. Finally, people who have been exposed to COVID-19, but have no symptoms should not get tested, since its unlikely to have any clinical benefits, according to the department.
FLORIDA STATE
StreetInsider.com

UBS Downgrades Canada Goose (GOOS) to Neutral

UBS analyst Jay Sole downgraded Canada Goose (NYSE: GOOS) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Enjoy Technology Inc. (ENJY) at Neutral

Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan initiates coverage on Enjoy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Downgrades NeuroPace Inc (NPCE) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Drew Ranieri downgraded NeuroPace Inc (NASDAQ: NPCE) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Visa (V) Stock Slips on Downgrade to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev downgraded shares of Visa (NYSE: V) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $220.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Truist Securities Upgrades Hexcel Corp. (HXL) to Buy

Truist Securities analyst Michael Ciarmoli upgraded Hexcel Corp. (NYSE: HXL) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Verizon Communications (VZ) Declares $0.64 Quarterly Dividend; 5% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.64 per share, or $2.56 annualized. The dividend will be payable on February 1, 2022, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Credit Suisse Downgrades Clover Health (CLOV) to Underperform

Credit Suisse analyst Jonathan Yong downgraded Clover Health (NASDAQ: CLOV) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Upgrades Outbrain Inc (OB) to Buy

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill upgraded Outbrain Inc (NASDAQ: OB) from Hold ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy