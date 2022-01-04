MediSure Canada Receives Health Canada Licence For Two New Best-In-Class Products
3 days ago
When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: "Flurona."
IRS will issue surprise checks worth $5,200 in 2022; it will be a welcome relief for the beneficiaries across the US. The conclusion of the stimulus checks has affected the financial situation of low-income families. Marca reports the residents of the Navajo Tribe will receive checks worth $2,000, and the minors will receive $600. The onset of January will be a curtain-raiser to more monetary assistance for the citizens and their family members.
Most people want to find a job that keeps up with inflation and provides some level of work-life flexibility, but they also want to be happy. After all, most Americans spend at least eight hours a day working — and often without paid time off. It’s the $125,000 question...
Earlier this week, a British scientist who advises the government of the United Kingdom on matters of life sciences grabbed a lot of attention by stating that the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is actually “not the same disease that we were seeing a year ago” and that the pandemic death rates are “now history” as per the Guardian.
As omicron sweeps through North America, the U.S. and Canadian responses couldn’t be more different. U.S. states are largely open for business, while Canada’s biggest provinces are shutting down. The difference largely comes down to arithmetic: The U.S. health care system, which prioritizes free markets, provides more hospital...
Canada's trade faced challenges in November due to the outages on both CN and CP track in the mountains of British Columbia, although the country's total exports rose 3.8% from the previous month and imports rose 2.4%. Canada's trade surplus increased by 35% to $3.1 billion. The trade balance has increased in five of the past six months, and is now the largest trade surplus seen since September 2008 or more than 13 years.
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – In an effort to reduce the demand for COVID-19 testing, the state’s health department has updated its guidance on who should get tested.
According to the department, there are certain groups who are at an increased risk for severe illness or death from COVID-19.
They include adults 65 and older; those with medical conditions like cancer, diabetes, and chronic lung disease; and those with weakened immune systems. Pregnant women are also listed in this group.
These individuals should get tested as soon as they experience symptoms of COVID-19. They may also need monoclonal antibody or antiviral drug treatments and other medical treatment as necessary.
People with symptoms who are not in the high-risk groups should get tested and seek medical attention only if necessary.
Many individuals with COVID-19 may have no symptoms or a mild illness. If they get symptoms, they should avoid contact with others.
Finally, people who have been exposed to COVID-19, but have no symptoms should not get tested, since its unlikely to have any clinical benefits, according to the department.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.64 per share, or $2.56 annualized. The dividend will be payable on February 1, 2022, to stockholders of record on...
