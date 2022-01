CAMPBELL, Calif. – Jan. 6, 2022 – Arteris IP (NASDAQ: AIP), a leading provider of network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect and other intellectual property (IP) technology that manages the on-chip communications in digital system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductor devices, today announced that the company was added to the Russell 2000® Index effective after the U.S. market opened on December 20, 2021. Membership in the Russell 2000 Index, which remains in place until the next reconstitution, is based on membership in the broad-market Russell 3000® Index. The stock has been automatically added to the appropriate growth and value indexes.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO