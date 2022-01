Early on in the season, the San Antonio Spurs were losing close game after close game, and the sentiment was that they were learning how to win. Instead of relying on 30-year-old veterans to bring a calm to crunch time, Gregg Popovich and crew have been leaning on players who had never been the closers in those situations. Unsurprisingly, things didn’t go so hot the first 10 games the Spurs found themselves in crunch time, as they went 2-8. But the tide seems to have turned.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO