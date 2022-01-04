UPDATE: Wolfe Research Starts Zillow Group (ZG) at Peerperform

Citi analyst Itay Michaeli resumes coverage on Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) with a Buy rating and a price target of $57.00. The analyst comments "We rate Lucid shares Buy/High Risk.Fundamentally, we are constructive on the Lucid story and its position in the EV/Car of the Future theme due to: (1) demonstrated leading EV tech credentials with a best-in-class blend of range, performance, charging dynamics and price; (2) benefits for its speed-to-market with their first vehicle, the Air, launching later this year making Lucid still “early” to the premium EV market; (3) advanced and comprehensive sensor suite leveraged with OTA capabilities. That said, as Lucid is a pre-revenue company and needs to successfully navigate production ramp-ups, we rate the stock High Risk. Potential catalysts in the next 12 months could arise from updates in the Air launch timing and manufacturing ramp, brand awareness/development, ADAS/AV technology development, and the company’s financial performance compared to prior projections."
Comments / 0