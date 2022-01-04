ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Wolfe Research Starts Zillow Group (ZG) at Peerperform

 3 days ago

Wolfe Research analyst Deepak Mathivanan initiates coverage on Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG) with a Peerperform rating and a price target of $75.00. The analyst comments "After seeing shares decline by ~55% in 2021 following...

www.streetinsider.com

UPDATE: Needham & Company Starts Vacasa, Inc. (VCSA) at Buy

Needham & Company analyst Bernie McTernan initiates coverage on Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) with a Buy rating and a price target of $13.00. The analyst comments "We initiate coverage on VCSA shares with a Buy rating and a $13 price target. We see VCSA as a beneficiary of rising demand for alternative accommodations in the travel industry and of consumers' growing desire to serve as both supply and demand for lodging. As a supply aggregator, VCSA is just scratching the surface of this opportunity, and we see a runway for it more than doubling its active homes by '25E, driving a 25% revenue CAGR and a >10% adj. EBITDA margin."
UPDATE: UBS Resumes CareMax Inc. (CMAX) at Buy

UBS analyst Andrew Mok resumes coverage on CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
IPO for SPAC Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. (VBOC) Opens at $9.93

Today's IPO for SPAC Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VBOCU) (NASDAQ: VBOC) opened for trading at $9.93 after pricing 7,500,000 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UPDATE: Loop Capital Starts Colfax Corporation (CFX) at Hold

Loop Capital analyst Chris Dankert initiates coverage on Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX) with a Hold rating and a price target of $45.00. The analyst comments "(SOTP 13x EV/EBITDA for ESAB, 12.5x Enovis, or 18x our CY22 EPS forecast of $2.50). Colfax is a story of frequent portfolio realignment, culminating with the impending split into separate FabTech/ ESAB and MedTech/ Enovis businesses through a tax-free spin during 1Q22. For ESAB, the separation should support accelerated growth and the potential for a stronger multiple reflecting the impressive improvement the business has made over the past decade. Meanwhile, Enovis will continue to build scale and drive accelerated growth by emphasizing focus on the extremities market within the reconstructive business. Continued accretive M&A and the potential for a take-out over time also present positive drivers for Enovis, which is a sub-scale player today, but growing rapidly. The separation should allow the intrinsic value of each business to be realized. Higher leverage and international exposure present near-term headwinds for ESAB, while lack of scale and heavy investment costs present challenges for Enovis, but we like the long-term set-up."
UPDATE: Wells Fargo Starts Okta, Inc (OKTA) at Overweight

Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski initiates coverage on Okta, Inc (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UPDATE: UBS Starts Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT) at Neutral

UBS analyst John Hodulik initiates coverage on Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ: CYXT) with a Neutral rating and a price target of $14.00. The analyst comments "We initiate coverage of Cyxtera (CYXT) with a Neutral rating and $14 PT. We believe the company stands to benefit from secular trends in the third party data center industry, including growing demand for cloud connectivity, enterprise outsourcing and the digitalization of the economy. Cyxtera has made strides in evolving from its CenturyLink origins to a carrier-neutral interconnection platform, though this legacy still leaves it with a largely leased asset base of older facilities. The stock trades at ~16x forward EBITDA, a premium to prior telco data center M&A at 12-13x but a discount to data center REIT peers at ~26x. We see a balanced risk-reward at the current valuation given lack of REIT status, low asset ownership and execution risk on the lease-up of vacant space."
Mackie Research Upgrades Skylight Health Group (SLHG) to Spec. Buy

Mackie Research analyst Yue Ma upgraded Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ: SLHG) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UPDATE: Stifel Starts HashiCorp Inc (HCP) at Buy

Stifel analyst Brad Reback initiates coverage on HashiCorp Inc (NASDAQ: HCP) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UPDATE: Evercore ISI Starts StepStone Group (STEP) at Outperform

Evercore ISI analyst John Dunn initiates coverage on StepStone Group (NASDAQ: STEP) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $48.00. The analyst comments "With $121bn of long-duration & highly-valued AUM, STEP is an alt asset manager/solutions provider that’s well-positioned in the secularly-growing private markets space. Sitting in between limited partners looking to access these non-traditional assets & the GPs that managed them, it has a more diverse, global & growing business than its peers. These aspects should enable STEP to keep up its +20% growth clip, as well as improve profitability & valuation. Along w/ a below-peer valuation, some of which is justified due to margin but not all due to better growth, we think this adds up to a compelling investment case."
Oracle (ORCL) PT Raised to $95 at Wolfe Research After Revs and EPS Beat

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Wolfe Research analyst Alex Zukin raised the price target on Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) to $95.00 (from $80.00) after the company reported Total Revenues of $10.4B (+6% Y/Y) ahead of consensus estimates $10.2B. EPS of $1.21 came in at $0.10 ahead of consensus while Op. cash flow of $1.7B representing a 16% margin.
UPDATE: Jefferies Resumes CURO Group (CURO) at Buy

Jefferies analyst John Hecht resumes coverage on CURO Group (NYSE: CURO) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UPDATE: Citi Resumes Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) at Buy

Citi analyst Itay Michaeli resumes coverage on Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) with a Buy rating and a price target of $57.00. The analyst comments "We rate Lucid shares Buy/High Risk.Fundamentally, we are constructive on the Lucid story and its position in the EV/Car of the Future theme due to: (1) demonstrated leading EV tech credentials with a best-in-class blend of range, performance, charging dynamics and price; (2) benefits for its speed-to-market with their first vehicle, the Air, launching later this year making Lucid still “early” to the premium EV market; (3) advanced and comprehensive sensor suite leveraged with OTA capabilities. That said, as Lucid is a pre-revenue company and needs to successfully navigate production ramp-ups, we rate the stock High Risk. Potential catalysts in the next 12 months could arise from updates in the Air launch timing and manufacturing ramp, brand awareness/development, ADAS/AV technology development, and the company’s financial performance compared to prior projections."
UPDATE: Sidoti Starts Co-Diagnostics (CODX) at Buy

Sidoti analyst James Sidoti initiates coverage on Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CODX) with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Southwest (LUV) Investor Day CASMx Guidance Brings Street Estimates Back to Earth, Wolfe Research Reiterates Outperform

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Wolfe Research analyst Hunter Keay reiterated an Outperform rating and $56.00 price target on Southwest (NYSE: LUV) after attending the company's analyst day where management reduced CASMx guidance for 2022, forward. The...
UPDATE: Jefferies Upgrades CarGurus Inc. (CARG) to Buy

Jefferies analyst John Colantuoni upgraded CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) from Hold ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
