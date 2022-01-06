ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Aravive Inc. (ARAV) Announces Offering of 4.55M Shares to Eshelman Ventures at $2.20/sh; Appoints Dr. Eshelman as Executive Board Chairman

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV), a late clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapeutics to treat metastatic disease today announced that the company’s Chairman, Fred Eshelman, Pharm.D., through Eshelman Ventures, LLC, agreed...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB) Appoints Ray Vicks to its Board

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tenable®, (NASDAQ: TENB) the Cyber Exposure company, today announced that it has appointed Ray Vicks as an independent director to its board of directors, effective January 7, 2022. “Ray has dedicated...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Snackhealthy, Inc. (SNAX) Announces 10.29M Share and Warrant Offering at $3.40/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAX), an emerging healthy snack and eating platform disrupting traditional consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) categories, and a leader in the air-dried meat snack industry in the United States, today announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with institutional investors for the issuance and sale in a private placement transaction priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules of 10,294,118 shares of Class A common stock (the “Common Stock”) or, in lieu of Common Stock, pre-funded warrants (the “Pre-Funded Warrants”), and accompanying warrants (the “Warrants”) immediately exercisable to purchase up to 10,294,118 shares of Common Stock for a period of five years at an exercise price of $3.60 per share (the “Offering”). The Common Stock and Warrants will be sold at a combined purchase price of $3.40. The Company expects to receive gross proceeds from the Offering of approximately $35.0 million before deducting placement agent fees and estimated offering expenses.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (VIGL) Prices 7M Share IPO at $14/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIGL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to harnessing the power of microglia for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $14.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Vigil Neuroscience. The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Vigil Neuroscience, are expected to be $98.0 million. In addition, the underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,050,000 additional shares of common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

TPG Partners (TPG) Announces 33.9M Share IPO at $28-$31/sh

TPG Partners (NASDAQ: TPG) announces 33,900,000 share IPO at $28-$31 per share. The company is offering 28,310,194 shares of Class A common stock and the selling stockholder is offering 5,589,806 shares Class A common stock.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Board#Board Chairman#Executive Chairman#The Board Of Directors#Aravive Inc#Eshelman Ventures#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Arav#Pharm#D#Llc#Aravive
StreetInsider.com

Couchbase Inc (BASE) NDR Confirms Return to >30% Growth is Occurring - Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron reiterated an Outperform rating and $44.00 price target on Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ: BASE) hosted CFO Greg ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Upgrades Outbrain Inc (OB) to Buy

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill upgraded Outbrain Inc (NASDAQ: OB) from Hold ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Willis Towers Watson changing ticker symbol to 'WTW'

Willis Towers Watson said it will change its Nasdaq stock ticker symbol to "WTW" at the open of market trading on Monday, Jan. 10. No action is required from Willis Towers Watson shareholders, the company said on Friday. Willis Towers Watson CEO Carl Hess said the change, "is just one of the ways we are simplifying to increase our agility and effectiveness, as we move forward as a strong and independent WTW." Willis Towers Watson's ordinary shares will continue to be listed on Nasdaq and the CUSIP will remain unchanged. Willis Towers Watson shares are up 14.2% in the past 12 months, compared to a rise of 26% by the S&P 500 .
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Upgrades Baxter International (BAX) to Overweight

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lewis upgraded Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Marpai, Inc. (MRAI) Announces $1.1M Insider Buy by Management

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAI), a deep learning technology company transforming third party administration (TPA) in the self-funded health insurance market, today announced the Company’s management and directors purchased $1.1 million of Marpai common stock.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Core & Main, Inc (CNM) Prices 20M Share Secondary at $26/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE: CNM), a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten secondary public offering of 20,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock by certain selling stockholders at a public offering price of $26.00 per share. The selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 shares of Core & Main’s Class A common stock. Core & Main will not receive any proceeds from the offering. The offering is expected to close on Jan. 10, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

PetIQ, Inc. (PETQ) Appoints Kenneth Walker to the Board

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PetIQ, Inc. (Nasdaq: PETQ), a leading pet medication and wellness company, today announced the appointment of Kenneth Walker as an independent director on its Board of Directors, effective January 3, 2022. He will also serve on the Audit Committee of the Board. Walker has 24 years of financial experience supporting consumer, retail and e-commerce companies.
PET SERVICES
bizjournals

Pair of Cooksey Communications leaders complete acquisition of the agency

On Jan. 1, longtime Cooksey Communication leaders Colby Walton and Jason Meyer completed the agency's acquisition from founder Gail Cooksey. It completed the multi-year succession plan of the firm she founded 28 years ago. Walton will serve as chairman and CEO of the Irving-based agency, while Meyer will serve as...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Commences 3.5M Share Offering

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 3,500,000 shares of its common stock. The Company also has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 525,000 shares of its common stock.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Avalon GloboCare's (AVCO) Chairman Converts $3M of Debt into Common Stock $1.25/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO), a clinical-stage global developer of cell-based technologies and therapeutics, today announced the Company’s Chairman, Daniel Lu, has converted $3.0 million of debt owed to him under the Line of Credit into 2.4 million shares of the Company’s common stock at $1.25 per share. The conversion price represents a 45% premium to yesterday’s closing price.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Flora Growth Announces Advisory Board Appointment

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, today announced the appointment of accomplished business leader and cannabis industry expert Tim Leslie as the chairman of its newly formed advisory board. The establishment of the advisory board comes as Flora continues to develop its corporate structure to include a robust roster of human capital. Leslie’s appointment aligns with the company’s goal of working with the industry’s best leaders to provide strategic counsel on matters that will fuel its growth.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Zymeworks Names Biotechnology Industry Leader Kenneth Galbraith as Chair and CEO to Succeed Dr. Ali Tehrani

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2022-- Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multifunctional biotherapeutics, today announced the appointment of Mr. Kenneth Galbraith as Chair and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zymeworks, effective on or before February 1, 2022. Mr. Galbraith will succeed Zymeworks co-founder Ali Tehrani, Ph.D., who has served as President and CEO since 2003. Dr. Tehrani will remain as an advisor to the Company to assist with the transition.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Associated Press

Hammerspace Announces Luminary Board of Advisors

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2022-- Hammerspace, the pioneer of the Global Data Environment, today announced the creation of its Executive Advisory Board, comprised of globally recognized leaders who will provide strategic guidance for the company’s mission of making data a global resource for innovation and development. The Hammerspace Executive Advisory Board members, renowned leaders from across the government, technology, finance and investment communities, include:
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy