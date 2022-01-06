Aravive Inc. (ARAV) Announces Offering of 4.55M Shares to Eshelman Ventures at $2.20/sh; Appoints Dr. Eshelman as Executive Board Chairman

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAX), an emerging healthy snack and eating platform disrupting traditional consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) categories, and a leader in the air-dried meat snack industry in the United States, today announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with institutional investors for the issuance and sale in a private placement transaction priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules of 10,294,118 shares of Class A common stock (the “Common Stock”) or, in lieu of Common Stock, pre-funded warrants (the “Pre-Funded Warrants”), and accompanying warrants (the “Warrants”) immediately exercisable to purchase up to 10,294,118 shares of Common Stock for a period of five years at an exercise price of $3.60 per share (the “Offering”). The Common Stock and Warrants will be sold at a combined purchase price of $3.40. The Company expects to receive gross proceeds from the Offering of approximately $35.0 million before deducting placement agent fees and estimated offering expenses.

MARKETS ・ 17 HOURS AGO