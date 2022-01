Some Apex Legends players are missing a mythological map from a few seasons ago. Have you ever bonded with an in-game map? It's not uncommon. Most veteran players of one franchise or another have a specific location that brings back the fondest memories. Whether it's a specific drop point in Call of Duty, street corner in Overwatch, or cavern from The Elder Scrolls, nearly everyone has that one place in game they can't wait to go back to.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO