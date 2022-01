Pfizer stock is currently trading at $55.63. The stock is up +1.08 (1.97%) today. Here is a brief guide on where to buy Pfizer stock. As the majority of stocks pledge following Fed’s news of increasing the interest rates in the coming months, the Pfizer stock has surged 1.97% making it one of the very few stocks on the rise today.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO