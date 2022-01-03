ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Is it too late to buy Simply Good Foods shares after spiking 15% in December?

invezz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimply Good Foods shares spiked more than 15% last month. The company is expected to report its fiscal first-quarter 2022 results on the 5th of Jan. Analysts expect both revenue and earnings to post significant growth from the same quarter last year. On Monday, Simply Good Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SMPL)...

invezz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Simply Good Foods's Return On Capital Employed Overview

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q1, Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) earned $21.15 million, a 15.93% increase from the preceding quarter. Simply Good Foods also posted a total of $281.26 million in sales, a 8.24% increase since Q4. In Q4, Simply Good Foods earned $18.25 million, and total sales reached $259.85 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Down More Than 80% in 2021, is Now a Good Time to Buy Shares of Root?

Root (ROOT) is a popular auto-insurance company that made its stock market debut in October 2020. Though the company is continuously improving its underwriting capabilities and fine-tuning its operating efficiency, the stock has plummeted more than 80% in price over the past year. So, given ROOT’s widening losses and negative profit margins, can its shares recover in the near term? Let's find out. Read on.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smpl#Etoro#Bitflyer#Intraday#Good Foods Co#Invezz
invezz.com

Best cybersecurity stocks for 2022

Cybersecurity stocks could benefit from the growing shift to online marketplaces. Multinational corporations have embraced cryptocurrencies online payments. Cloudflare and ZScaler are expected to experience growth in 2022. The pandemic has accelerated the shift towards online marketplaces, in turn raising the demand for cyber protection. This could have a significant...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Should you buy SHIB on January 6 after its recent developments?

Shiba Inu’s trading volume saw an increase of 120% in the last 24 hours. Shiba Inu has huge potential for growth throughout January. At its current price point, it is a solid buy. Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is an altcoin based on Ethereum, which features the Shiba Inu dog as...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Is it too late to buy Acuity Brands stock after surging 77% in the last 12 months?

Acuity Brands shares on Monday edged slightly higher ahead of its FQ1 results. The company is expected to post its most recent quarterly results on Friday, before the open. Analysts are predicting significant top line and bottom line year-over-year improvements. On Monday, Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI) shares edged slightly higher...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
invezz.com

Top 3 undervalued stocks with strong upside in 2022

American stocks did well in 2021 as the S&P 500 rose by 28%. Most stocks have pricey valuations, with the S&P 500 having a PE of 29. We look at top stocks like PayPal, Boeing, and Activision Blizzard that have an upside. US stocks recorded strong gains in 2021, with...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Simply Good Foods Q1 Earnings

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Simply Good Foods beat estimated earnings by 22.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.35, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Simply Good Foods raises full-year sales guidance

Simply Good Foods Co. SMPL, -8.17% stock rose 2.1% in Wednesday premarket trading after the company beat quarterly expectations and raised its outlook. Net income totaled $21.1 million, or 22 cents per share, down from $42.9 million, or 23 cents per share, the prior year. Adjusted EPS of 43 cents beat the FactSet consensus for 34 cents. Sales of $281.3 million were up from $231.2 million the previous year and also ahead of the FactSet consensus of $266.3 million. "As expected, the mid-September price increase, favorable mix and cost savings initiatives, more than offset supply chain cost inflation in the quarter and resulted in gross margin expansion and earnings growth," said Chief Executive Joseph Scalzo in a statement. Simply Good Foods is parent company to the Atkins and Quest health food brands. The company also attributed the sales rise to increased mobility, with IRI MULO + Convenience Stores showing an 18.7% increase in the U.S. Even without "meaningful improvement" to return-to-office traffic, the company is guiding for a full-year sales increase of 12% to 14%, up from previous guidance for an 8% to 10% rise. The outlook for gross margin contraction is 250 basis points compared with previous guidance for "modest" contraction. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $1.099 billion, suggesting an increase of 9.2%. Simply Good Foods stock has rallied 39% over the last year while the S&P 500 index.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
wsau.com

SenseTime shares up 150% since late December IPO

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Shares of artificial intelligence company SenseTime rose 20% after the opening bell on Tuesday to as much as HK$9.7 apiece, up 152% since the company priced its IPO at HK$3.85 in late December. The gains come despite U.S. investors being unable to buy the stock...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Pro: these are the three stocks that I think are promising for 2022

Degus Wright recommends investing in companies with a high barrier to entry. He names UnitedHealth Group and KeyCorp as two of his top picks for 2022. Wright also likes United Microelectronics Corporation on attractive valuation. Investors should consider putting their money in companies that have a “high barrier to entry”...
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Look Into Simply Good Foods's Debt

Shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) increased by 15.16% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Simply Good Foods has. Simply Good Foods's Debt. According to the Simply Good Foods's most recent balance sheet as reported...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
invezz.com

Should you buy or sell Cal-Maine Foods shares after reporting mixed FQ2 results?

Cal-Maine shares on Thursday bounced back to a slight gain, trimming Wednesday’s losses. The company announced its most recent results Tuesday after the close. It missed analyst FQ2 estimates on earnings but beat the top-line forecasts. On Thursday, Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) shares advanced by nearly 1% to trim...
MARKETS
invezz.com

Should I buy Cummins shares after a positive view from UBS?

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) shares have weakened from their record highs above $270 registered in March 2021, and the current price stands around $218. UBS reported this week that it remains constructive on the machinery sector for 2022 and assigned a buy rating on Cummins shares. UBS has a positive...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is It Too Late to Buy Solana?

Solana soared more than 12,000% this year. Investors and users like its speed and low transaction costs. These advantages could help Solana gain ground in the world of decentralized applications. Cryptocurrency Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) wasn't born yesterday. It actually launched back in 2017. But its popularity is rather new. Solana started...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Is Progyny a good buy opportunity at the current share price?

Progyny, Inc (NASDAQ: PGNY) shares have weakened more than 20% since November 05, even though the company reported strong third-quarter results. Management expects a further business acceleration. Progyny is a company that specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States by the combination of...
MARKETS
Forbes

Uber Stock Is Rallying, But It’s Not Too Late To Buy

Uber stock (NYSE: UBER) rallied by almost 17% over the last week (five trading days), considerably outperforming the S&P 500 which has gained about 1.6% over the same period. While Uber stock has been under pressure for some time now, amid rising Covid-19 cases globally due to the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, there has been some positive news over the last week, as well. Separate studies carried out in South Africa and the U.K indicate that omicron may not be as concerning as initially feared. Moreover, the U.S. FDA recently granted emergency use authorization for oral Covid therapeutics from Merck and Pfizer last week, further reducing concerns about the impact of the recent virus surge. These developments could bode well for the re-opening of the economy, potentially helping demand for Uber’s ride-hailing business.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy