Earlier this month, Square Enix released patch 6.01 for Final Fantasy XIV. The latest update seems to change the game mostly for the better, but not everyone is happy with a fix for the grapes in Labyrinthos. In this area, the fruit had a look that didn't match the rest of the game, with a "low poly" design that was used to "alleviate system memory usage in the area." Now, Square Enix has fixed the crystal-like bunches, making the grapes look... a little more like they do in real life. However, the change has led to some sadness from fans, who happened to love the way grapes looked in Labyrinthos.

