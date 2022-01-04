State opens new test sites in Mount Vernon and Stony Point

In the race to stop the spread, New York opened new COVID-19 testing sites Tuesday, and two of them were in the Hudson Valley.

The Grace Baptist Church in Mount Vernon is one of six new state-run sites. In addition, a COVID-19 vaccine/booster shot facility, operated by Montefiore Einstein, was also open today in the parking lot across from the church.

Another state test site opened Tuesday in Rockland County at the Patriot Hills Golf Club in Stony Point.

These test sites are designed to help ease the long lines that have come with the high demand of COVID-19 testing.

All the test sites will offer rapid antigen tests. A sample is collected through a nasal or throat swab. The test results will then be sent through an email or text message.

The new sites were open Tuesday from noon to 6 p.m. Then beginning Wednesday times change. The two in the Hudson Valley will be open Monday through Saturday. Mount Vernon will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Stony Point from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Officials at the Grace Baptist Church said they'll be able to test about 300 people per day.

Felicia Miller, of Mount Vernon, has been trying to get a test and hopes the new site will make it easier to get an appointment. "I was exposed but I haven't been sick at all. I had my two vaccinations and my booster," says Miller. "I still wanted to get tested because they say even though you've got your shots you can get it, so I wanted to get tested," says Sandra Hurt, of Mount Vernon.

The mayor stressed that the vaccination and testing sites are not pop-ups. They both will remain open through the end of February.

Walk in appointments are available, but officials strongly suggest you make an appointment at the state’s web site .