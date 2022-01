China's Shanghai maintained its position as having the longest metronetwork in the world by adding two new lines that went into operation on Thursday.The two new lines took the total length of the city's metro network to 831km (516 miles). The new lines bring the total number of fully automatic driverless metro lines in the city to five, which will operate on the length of 167 km (103 miles), the Shanghai Metro said.Line 14 with an operating length of 38 km is the first fully completely automatic metro line for eight-car trains. It is expected to serve as a horizontal...

TRAFFIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO