4 soft skills leaders will need in 2022

Chris is an internationally recognized leadership specialist & multi-number-one bestselling author | Cebollero & Associates Consulting Group. We hear a lot about the positive qualities leaders need to possess. These qualities are the characteristics leaders need to inspire, motivate and engage their workforce. Talents such as being able to create a vision, developing others, being charismatic and being a strategic thinker are often listed as top leadership attributes. As a leadership coach, my clients often want to learn the secrets of how to develop these traits. However, one of the first exercises I do with new clients concentrates not on these positive characteristics, but rather the behaviors people have that can be seen as weaknesses. You have to overcome these challenges first. Think about it this way: Would you want to build a new house on a weak foundation?

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 11 DAYS AGO