Opinion: Poem is a commentary on current state

By J.D. Hayworth, Peoria Times Columnist
peoriatimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article’Tis the week before New Year’s, and for better or worse — The words of this column are written in verse. Campaigns are concocted, plans are made for the air,. As politicians hope to show how much they know and they care. The voters are struggling, no names...

www.peoriatimes.com

arcamax.com

Commentary: Through compassion we can transform the current culture war

America is immersed in a culture war that is a new manifestation of its age-old problem with race. School board meetings across America have devolved into ugly protests about critical race theory. The strategy to rebrand CRT was created, organized and executed intentionally as a political wedge issue. Right-wing operative Christopher Rufo publicly admitted: “We have decodified the term and will recodify it to annex the entire range of cultural constructions that are unpopular with Americans.”
SOCIETY
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: "Flurona."
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Opinion#Delta#Omicron#Johnson Johnson
Business Insider

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene urges Republicans to leave Twitter and says the platform 'attacked our country as a whole' by banning her

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted Twitter for banning her personal account from its website. The company is "completely out of bounds," she said in a Newsmax interview on Tuesday evening. Greene also called on her Republican colleagues to leave the platform. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday sharply criticized Twitter...
CONGRESS & COURTS
92.9 THE LAKE

Year In Review: Celebrities Who Died In 2021

It's mind-boggling to think about all the loss of life this past year and 1/2 due to COVID. More than 850 people died in less than two years. So much has happened nationally as America attempted to get back to normalcy. Closing out 2021 we wanted to remember the memories of celebs that passed this year. For a complete listing click here.
MLB
sonomacountygazette.com

Opinion: Only love and courage will save Jackson State Forest

“Our task must be to free ourselves by widening our Compassion to embrace all living creatures, and the whole of Nature and all her beauty.” ~Albert Einstein. What would the world be once bereft of wetness and of wildness?. Let them be loved, oh, let them be left. Long...
SANTA ROSA, CA
The Independent

Aaron Sorkin says Marjorie Taylor Greene can ‘go to hell’ after ‘anti-vaxxer’ quotes A Few Good Men

Aaron Sorkin has responded to US politician Marjorie Taylor Greene using dialogue from A Few Good Men to criticise Twitter for banning her account. On Monday (3 January), the controversial Republican congresswoman was permanently banned from Twitter for multiple violations of its Covid-19 misinformation policy. According to Twitter’s policy, five “strikes” or violations by the same account will trigger a lifelong ban from the social media platform. A screenshot of Greene’s Twitter account, obtained by The Independent, showed the “anti-vaxxer” congresswoman falsely claiming that the US government was ignoring a large number of deaths related to Covid vaccines. Subsequently, Greene...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Marjorie Taylor Greene Permanently Banned by Twitter

Twitter permanently suspended the personal account of far-right politician Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for repeated violations of the social network’s policy prohibiting COVID misinformation. Greene’s @mtgreenee account on Twitter has been permanently suspended; she still has access her official congressional account, @RepMTG. Before Twitter banned the @mtgreenee account, it had 465,000 followers. The account’s bio read, “Congresswoman for GA-14, Christian, Wife, Mom, Small Business Owner, Proud American 100% Pro-Life Pro-Gun Pro-Trump.” Twitter banned Greene after she tweeted false information on New Year’s Day (Saturday, Jan. 1) about COVID vaccines. In a post on Twitter, she in part called vaccines “dangerous” and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Dave Chappelle: Leaked Netflix memo on The Closer tells employees how to discuss the controversy

A memo from Netflix to its recruiters, instructing them on how to discuss the fall-out from Dave Chappelle’s controversial comedy The Closer, has been leaked.Netflix and Chappelle have come under heavy criticism since the release of the special, with many labelling it “transphobic”.Chappelle’s comments that he is “team TERF” (which stands for trans-exclusionary radical feminist) in particular drew backlash and led to Netflix employees organising a walkout in protest.Netflix boss, Ted Sarandos, defended Chappelle, saying in a message to staff: “We have a strong belief that content on screen doesn’t directly translate to real-world harm.”Employees at the streaming giant...
TV & VIDEOS
WebMD

First ‘Flurona’ Cases Reported in the U.S.

“flurona,” in which people have seasonal flu and COVID-19 at the same time. The first known case was detected in Israel, but until this week no cases had been reported in the United States. In Los Angeles, a teenaged boy tested positive late last week for both illnesses at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
iheart.com

National Geographic author falsely claims Rittenhouse murdered black people

How embarrassing for the book publisher. A new book written by an author previously associated with National Geographic falsely claims Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager from Illinois who defended his life last year after being violently attacked by a white convicted pedophile and two other people, actually murdered two black men.
KENOSHA, WI
healththoroughfare.com

Respected Scientist Causes Controversy by Saying Omicron Is “Not the Same Disease” as the Other COVID-19 Variants!

Earlier this week, a British scientist who advises the government of the United Kingdom on matters of life sciences grabbed a lot of attention by stating that the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is actually “not the same disease that we were seeing a year ago” and that the pandemic death rates are “now history” as per the Guardian.
MEDICAL SCIENCE

