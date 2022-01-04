ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leaked image of the new Yongnuo 20mm f/1.8 FE lens

sonyalpharumors.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCameraBeta leaked the image of this new Yongnuo 20mm f/1.8 FE lens. You...

www.sonyalpharumors.com

Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Multi-Room Streaming Systems

A multi-room audio system used to be a massive investment, with hard-wiring required throughout the house. Nowadays though, everything is wireless via Bluetooth and WiFi, so you can enjoy audio in every area of your home. What Is a Multi-Room Audio Streaming System? As its name suggests, the best multi-room streaming systems let you sync up your music from a device like a phone, tablet, even stereo receiver, and have uninterrupted sound as you move from room to room. You’ve also got the option of playing different audio in different rooms too, creating set zones, which are perfect for parties or if...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Amazon January sales 2022: The best New Year deals on AirPods, Nintendo Switch, Garmin watches and more

We made it. It’s 2022, and we’ve all Auld Lang Syned our way into the new year. But no sooner have the Boxing Day sales finished that our thoughts have turned to the January sales.Once considered the shopping event of the year, these events have been overshadowed somewhat by Black Friday in recent years. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t plenty of stellar deals and discounts worth snapping up, because there most definitely are. Plus, with more online sales to take advantage of, there’s no need to wake up early to snap up those January bargains.Follow live: The best January sales deals to shop...
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

The Galaxy S21 FE leaks its final secrets

Although its existence was at one point in severe doubt, the Galaxy S21 FE also turned out to be one of Samsung’s worst-kept secrets. Perhaps it wasn’t that intent on keeping the cat in the bag, considering it isn’t exactly its flagship product. The phone is still interesting to some extent, just to see how well this very late phone … Continue reading
CELL PHONES
sonyalpharumors.com

New TTArtisan 90mm f/1.25 FE lens now available for preorder

You cna now order the new 90mm f/1.25 FE lens at TTartisan (worldwide shipment).
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

New Laowa Argus 45mm f/0.95 FE lens announced and available for preorder

Venus Optics announced the new Laowa Argus 45mm f/0.95 FE lens. You can preorder the lens at VenusLens (Worldwide shipment). On their site you can find plenty of image samples too.
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

Cool: Tamron patented a new 20-50mm f/2.0 FE lens

It looks like Tamron might release some more super fast zooms for the Sony E-mount. This newly published Japanese patent describes the design of a new 20-50mm f/2.0 FE zoom. The total length of the lens would be 15cm.
ELECTRONICS
petapixel.com

Venus Optics Unveils the Laowa Argus 45mm f/0.95 Full Frame Lens

Venus Optics has announced the second full-frame lens in its Argus lineup: the Laowa Argus 45mm f/0.95 FF. The lens follows in the footsteps of the Laowa Argus 35mm f/0.95 announced back in September, which was billed as the world’s fastest full-frame lens. Features of the Laowa Argus 45mm...
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

New Sigma 100-400mm FE lens review by Opticallimits: “an obvious value king”

The new Sigma 100-400mm FE is now in Stock BHphoto, Adorama, FocusCamera. FotokochDE. WexUK. ParkUK. Opticallimits tested the Sigma lens and concluded:. The Sigma 100-400mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary is a subtle improvement over the older DSLR version – both optically as well as mechanically. The image quality is primarily better at the wide end of the zoom range with a much higher sharpness in the outer image field. The high quality is maintained in the middle range. At 400mm, the center sharpness remains very good but there's a drop in corner performance. Stopping down helps to broaden the really sharp zone. Keep in mind that the resolution has its limits because of the inevitable diffraction at f/6.3. Lateral CAs are low. Uncorrected image distortions are fairly high for a tele-zoom lens with a peak of 2% (pincushion style) at longer settings. This is, of course, not a drama with activated auto-correction. This also helps with vignetting which otherwise would be very visible at the long end as well. The quality of the bokeh is decent for a zoom lens albeit primes still rule the scene in this respect.
ELECTRONICS
petapixel.com

TTArtisan Launches 90mm f/1.25 Lens for E, Z, RF, L, GFX, and X1D

The Chinese lens manufacturer TTArtisan has launched its 90mm f/1.25 lens for six different mirrorless camera mounts. This same lens design was previously launched for the Leica M mount back in May 2021. Available in Six Mirrorless Mounts. TTArtisan is bringing the 90mm lens to the Sony E, Nikon Z,...
ELECTRONICS

Community Policy