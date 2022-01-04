ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annual Security and Fire Safety Report Harrisonburg Main Campus Antwerp Florence London

Notice of Availability – Annual Security and Fire Safety Report. The Annual Security and Fire Safety Report contains information regarding campus security and personal safety including topics such as: crime prevention, the university police law enforcement authority, crime reporting policies, disciplinary procedures, protocols for the immediate notification of students and...

Campus Safety Officer

Kenyon College is conducting a search for a qualified candidate to fill the position of Campus Safety Officer, Part-Time. Hours worked per week and shifts worked will be dependent on coverage needs, including weekends and possibly holidays. Shifts that may be assigned are 7:00am to 5:00pm; 5:00pm to 1:00am and 11:00pm to 7:00am. The rate of pay is $18.00 per hour. This is a collectively bargained position and without benefits.
A conversation about campus safety

Originally planned to be a town hall, ASUO’s “couch talk” — a less formal alternative — has shifted its focus from the University of Oregon Police Department's Community Service Officers to the wider topic of campus safety. ASUO plans to hold the couch talk at some point during winter term for students to discuss the campus safety issues they’re most concerned about.
Harrisonburg Deputy Fire Chief Steve Morris earns national designation

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) – Steve Morris, the current Harrisonburg Fire Department Deputy Chief of Operations, has earned the prestigious designation of Chief Fire Officer (CFO) conferred by the Commission on Professional Credentialing. The 23-year veteran of HFD is one of only 1,594 designees worldwide. The CPC awards the CFO...
Indiana University reports barricaded subject at Bloomington campus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana University is warning students at the Bloomington campus of a “dangerous situation” near Indiana Memorial Union. According to tweets sent by Indiana University and the IU Police Department in Bloomington, around 9 p.m. students were alerted to a situation happening near IMU and for everyone to stay away from the area.
Independent Assessment Of Loveland Police Complete, Findings To Be Released Jan. 11

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – The independent assessment of the Loveland Police Department ordered by the city in the wake of the Karen Garner arrest is complete. The assessment firm will release their findings to a City Council session next week. A national law enforcement and public safety consulting firm completed the assessment and identified 13 key findings and 42 recommendations for the department. The findings and recommendations cover five main areas, including operational procedures, processes and protocols regarding complaints against the department, community engagement, supervision and leadership, and citizen advice and oversight. (credit: CBS) “The LPD and its officers have historically earned a lot...
10 a.m. Update: JMU closed today due to inclement weather

Original message: Due to the inclement weather, James Madison University will open at noon today, January 3. Online classes will still be held as regularly scheduled. Students should contact their instructor regarding in-person classes. Saturday, January 8th will be the official university make-up day for classes missed. Students with questions...
Mask mandate begins as Baltimore County makes plans to increase testing

Baltimore County’s requirement that you wear a mask inside public places goes into effect at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Meanwhile, County Health Officer Dr. Gregory Branch says he hopes he will have 100,000 additional COVID test take home kits by next week. He said he is working out the details of how the testing kits will be handed out.
UNCW to conduct controlled burn on main campus next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – UNCW is planning to conduct a controlled burn Jan. 3-4, weather pending, on a portion of the longleaf pine forest on the main campus, university officials said Tuesday. The approximately 67-acre burn area is bordered by Carleton Place to the west, Clear Run Creek to...
COVID: Cal State East Bay To Begin Spring 2022 Semester Under Remote Learning Due To Omicron Surge

HAYWARD (CBS SF) – Officials at California State University East Bay announced the first two weeks of the Spring 2022 semester will be held under remote learning, citing the ongoing COVID-19 surge due to the omicron variant. According to a university statement, classes and labs will be held virtually from January 18 through January 28. In-person learning is scheduled to resume on January 31. “We have made the decision to start the Spring semester virtually to greatly reduce population density on our campuses,” university president Cathy Sandeen said. “Our students, staff and faculty have done a commendable job in preventing the spread of COVID-19 on our campuses through vaccination, regular testing and following public health guidance,” Sandeen went on to say, noting the campus has not had community transmission. University officials stressed that remote operation pertains to learning only. All three campuses in Hayward, Concord and Oakland will be fully open for services once the semester starts. CSU East Bay’s announcement to begin the semester remotely follows a similar decision by Stanford University to begin their winter quarter under online learning, which is already underway. In-person learning at Stanford is scheduled to resume on January 18.
Delaware Shattering Record Levels Of COVID-19 Cases & Hospitalizations, Reentering State Of Emergency

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware is shattering record levels of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations as the state reenters a state of emergency. The National Guard is again being called to duty to help with the exploding medical crisis. This is the predicted and dreaded post-holiday COVID surge that’s expected to get even worse. COVID cases in Delaware have doubled in just the last week. The stark new alert from the Delaware Health Department says COVID cases are at an all-time high. If you’re sick, you should assume it’s COVID and stay home except to get tested. Cases are up 227% in the last two...
Chico State Announces New Health and Safety Guidelines for On-Campus Events

To meet new California Department of Public Health (CDPH) health and safety guidelines, Chico State has updated its policies for large indoor athletic, theatre, music and performing arts events occurring on campus. Effective immediately, attendees age 2 or older will be required to show proof of full vaccination (at least two weeks after last dose) or a negative COVID-19 test (via a PCR test within two days or antigen test within one day of the event).
