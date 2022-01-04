ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Vinsanity Scale: Ja Morant hits the jetpack in Brooklyn with high-flying dunk

By Benyam Kidane
NBA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the Vinsanity Scale! In honour of one of the greatest in-game dunkers in NBA history, the Vinsanity Scale rates dunks on a scale of 1-4. Similar to the Horry Scale , the dunk in question is graded on the game situation, difficulty and celebration to answer one question: Would...

ca.nba.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Is Ja Morant The Best Point Guard In The NBA?

If people didn’t know about Morant’s talent before, they know now: the other night he put 36 points, eight assists, and six rebounds in a 118-104 victory over the Brooklyn Nets, and last night he created 26 points, six assists, and five rebounds against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Yes,...
NBA
milwaukeesun.com

Ja Morant, streaking Grizzlies draw woeful Pistons

The hottest team in the NBA's Western Conference can extend their winning streak against one of the league's worst clubs. Memphis has collected six straight victories and will host the Detroit Pistons on Thursday. The Grizzlies have already notched back-to-back road wins this week, downing Brooklyn 118-104 on Monday and Cleveland on Tuesday, 110-106.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ja Morant
NBA

Power Rankings Notebook: Best records vs. best teams

Each week during the season, NBA.com writer John Schuhmann surveys the league to compile stats and notes for his in-depth Power Rankings. Before the next rankings drop on Monday, here are some of the storylines he’s keeping an eye on this weekend. 1. Best vs. the Best. The Memphis...
NBA
grizzlybearblues.com

The enlightening Ja Morant

Part of the rapid ascent of Ja Morant to All-Star (certainly), All-NBA (possibly), and MVP (potentially) contention has been a campaign of his own creation. Morant, the South Carolina-born, former low-level Division I basketball recruit who was playing in side gyms at AAU tournaments when he was discovered by Murray State years ago, has described his work ethic/rise to prominence as residing in “The Dark”. This comes from Grizzlies Assistant Coach Blake Ahern, who got it from “Win in the Dark”, a book by Joshua Medcalf and Lucas Jadin. Morant himself and the Memphis Grizzlies organization has taken up the mantra, with Ja identifying with the concept of working in obscurity while striving to get to the bright lights of big-time basketball. Now, Morant is here.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn#Nba League Pass Sign#Barclays Center#Vinsanity Scale Morant
thefocus.news

Who are Dirk Nowitzki's wife and children after Mavs legend's jersey retirement?

The Mavs legend had his No.41 jersey retired after the Golden State Warriors game on Wednesday. After the ceremony, we find out more about Dirk Nowitzki’s wife, Jessica Olsson, and their children. Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest international players the NBA has ever seen, and arguably the...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Former Lakers guard has harsh words for team, Russell Westbrook

One former Los Angeles Lakers player thinks that the team is looking more like the Fakers right now. Speaking this week on Draymond Green’s podcast for “The Volume,” retired Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton discussed this year’s Lakers and reacted to the comparisons that have been drawn to Payton’s 2003-04 Lakers team. He also focused on the play of Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

2 Lakers Players Reportedly Being Made Available For Trades

Two Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly on the trading block as the deadline approaches. Per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, LA is looking to move on from center DeAndre Jordan and/or wing Ken Bazemore in an effort to clear roster spots. “So they already offloaded a player in [Rajon] Rondo to...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Instagram Model Sofia Jamora Denies She Had An Affair With LeBron James: “1. I Was Never With LeBron Nor Do I Know Who He Is And 2. I’m Not White."

LeBron James has been dragged into a controversy involving an Instagram model who is allegedly seeing the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. Sofia Jamora has fired back at reports suggesting she's had an affair with The King. Last year, Erza Haliti, a former Miss Idaho who's married to New Orleans Saints...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Miami

The Los Angeles Lakers do not look like a team that will be competing for a title this NBA season. They are only 20-19, but as long as LeBron James is healthy, they cannot be counted out. Even at 37-years old, he is proving that age is just a number as he is as dominant as ever.
NBA
FOX Sports

Ric Bucher: I love that LeBron wants to play with his son Bronny but hate that he said it I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

LeBron James turned 37 years old in late December and recently said that playing in the NBA with his 17-year-old son Bronny would be a quote: 'unbelievable moment.' The earliest Bronny can make it to the NBA is the 2024-25 season after one year of college and when LeBron turns 40. Ric Bucher explains why he does not like LeBron saying that he wants to play with Bronny or not.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy