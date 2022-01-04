ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Pedestrian Makes its Way on Xbox Game Pass

By Mahmood Ghaffar
lordsofgaming.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve just started the new year and already we have a new game to look forward to on Xbox Game Pass. Major Nelson dropped the news that The Pedestrian just launched on Xbox Game Pass. The Pedestrian Now Available on Game Pass. Developed by Skookum Arts, The Pedestrian...

lordsofgaming.net

Comments / 0

Related
gamingideology.com

Latest Xbox Game Pass Update Removes Major Xbox Downloads

Microsoft has confirmed that a number of Yakuza games will be removed from the Xbox Game Pass library this week. And for those who are fans of the series, now’s the time to get a subscription, as most of the best are currently available to download and play on Xbox One and Xbox Series X.
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

Xbox Game Pass February 2022 free games

Xbox Game Pass is continuing its push into 2022 with some big games set to launch on the service. The Xbox Game Pass February 2022 line-up even includes a highly anticipated PC release for subscribers to Game Pass for PC. Right now, the month isn’t looking particularly busy with Total...
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

The Relaxing 'Lake' Is Getting A Lot Of Attention On Xbox Game Pass

One of the final additions to Xbox Game Pass in 2021 was the relaxing mail delivery game Lake, and it's certainly been getting a lot of attention since it arrived on the service — with some absolutely loving it, and some calling it "boring". The game is slow-paced to...
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Pupperazzi Barks Its Way To Xbox Game Pass In January 2022

If you like the idea of a dog photography game, then you're going to love Pupperazzi when it arrives on Xbox Game Pass on January 20th, 2022! This was announced for Game Pass earlier this year, but only recently got a release date. In the game, you'll be able to...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Game Pass#Puzzle Game#Adventure Game#The Pedestrian
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Surprise Adds 3 Games

In case you missed it, Xbox today announced the new Xbox Game Pass games coming to the service in early January, and while the bigger titles like Mass Effect Legendary Edition and Spelunky 2 are still to come, the announcement included three surprise releases that were added to the service today. The three titles that are available right this moment are Gorogoa, Olija, and The Pedestrian.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Xbox Game Pass In 2022: The Full List Of Everything Announced So Far

Xbox Game Pass is set for another major year in 2022, and if you're looking for a list of everything coming to Game Pass in January 2022 and beyond, you've come to the right place! Below, we've picked out the complete list of games announced for Game Pass in 2022 so far, and we'll keep updating this as more are announced throughout the year.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Xbox Game Pass Day One Titles 2022

One of the biggest perks players get with Xbox Game Pass is the large number of titles available on the service on day one. Obviously, all Xbox Game Studios titles get this treatment, but there are a fair amount of third-party games that hit the service at launch as well. While we expect more games will be added to the list of Xbox Game Pass day one releases, there are already quite a few that have been confirmed for 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Get a three month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription for cheap

Get your hands on the extensive catalog that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate has to offer for three months at less than $30. Playasia is full of games, accessories, peripherals, consoles, and many more things from developers and video game companies in Asia, but lately we are seeing more and more products from Western companies in this online store. Today, Playasia brings us three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $27.99. That’s an incredible 38% discount.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
lordsofgaming.net

After The Fall Falls Short

After the Fall has you taking on hordes of Snowbreed (zombies) in a 1980’s post-apocalyptic Los Angeles. This four-player, co-op, first-person shooter is exclusive to VR platforms. Up to three friends can join in, plus there is cross-play. Additionally, for those that like to go alone, it can be played solo with three bots.
VIDEO GAMES
lordsofgaming.net

GoldenEye 007 Achievement List Has Just Leaked On Xbox

GoldenEye 007 was possibly one of the biggest early FPS games on console aside before the release of Halo. Originally released on the Nintendo 64 all the way back in 1997. The title has long been considered a classic amongst fans. With its combination of fun and action-packed campaign, as well as its classic split-screen multiplayer hijinks. Unfortunately, the game has been lost in a licensing nightmare for quite some time, as many fans have been clamoring for a rerelease of the game for many years. It appears that this wish may finally be answered.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Xbox Game Pass: eight of the best games to chill out with

2021 is behind us, but it was as chaotic in many ways as the year before, so we thought we’d update and redo our article on Xbox Game Pass games to chill out with, especially now that the Xbox Game Pass library has changed up so much. Whether you’re dealing with new rules or restrictions at this time, are looking for a quick break from holiday duties, or just want something laid-back to play — these are some of the games on Xbox Game Pass which you can relax in for a little mental break, or to enjoy some low-pressure playthroughs. They’re only a small selection of the many Xbox Game Pass gems there are out there, and your definition of relaxing games might be different from ours, so if we’ve missed any that you think should be on the list, why not head to the comments and tell us about it!
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

Three games coming to Xbox Game Pass in January 2022

Microsoft hasn’t officially posted its list of upcoming Xbox Game Pass titles for January 2022, but looking ahead to some upcoming releases, we already know of three games set to come to service next month. The first is The Anacrusis, a four-player cooperative first-person shooter in which you’re aboard...
VIDEO GAMES
apptrigger.com

Xbox Game Pass provided incredible value in 2021

I’ve long maintained that Xbox Game Pass is the best deal in gaming and now I have mathematical and economical evidence of such claim. The folks at The Loadout calculated the value of all the additions to the Xbox Game Pass libraries on PC and console and found that the total of everything added in 2021 came out to roughly $6,317.35.
VIDEO GAMES
lordsofgaming.net

2022 Preview: Indie Games To Watch For

Our 2022 indie games to watch list is here. After a year of delays, spreadsheets, and digital events we have narrowed down the best of the best. Here are our favorite already announced indie games for the upcoming year. There should be something for everyone here, cozy times, death cults, and even westerns.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Xbox Game Pass January 2022 Games: All Console and PC Additions

Microsoft has been gradually evening the playing field against Sony thanks to their ongoing Game Pass subscription service. Being such a highly consumer-friendly service, players who own an Xbox or a PC are given access to a Netflix-like selection of games to play with reasonable monthly or yearly prices. Quite often, there are new releases that come with the service. Now that the new year has just kicked off, let’s see what games we can expect on Xbox Game Pass in January 2022.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy