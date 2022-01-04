ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

O'Fallon Woman Is Hockey Olympian

klpw.com
 3 days ago

A St. Charles County woman is a first time Olympian following her selection to the U.S....

klpw.com

Comments / 0

CBS Minnesota

Olympian Suni Lee Adjusts To Life As Collegiate Athlete

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Suni Lee will start her college gymnastics career this weekend. St. Paul’s Olympic champion-turned Auburn Tiger is making the transition from famous athlete to student athlete. Lee hasn’t been home to Minnesota since her welcome home parade right after winning gold at the Tokyo Games this summer. “I definitely wanna go back home sometime soon because I miss my family, I miss my friends. And I think it’ll just be nice to be back in my hometown,” said Lee. Since winning the gymnastics All-Around, Lee has become one of the most famous athletes in the country. Which is not the ideal...
SAINT PAUL, MN
olympics.com

Hockey Olympian PR Sreejesh nominated for World Games Athlete of the Year award

Indian men’s hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who pulled off top-drawer saves during India’s historic bronze medal-winning campaign at the Tokyo Olympics, has been nominated for the World Games Athlete of the Year award for 2021. The 24 nominees from 17 countries in the ninth edition of the...
SPORTS
klpw.com

Mizzou Prepares For Alabama On Saturday

The Mizzou Tigers are hoping COVID-19 issues don't keep them down for long as they prepare for a weekend matchup with number-20 Alabama. Mizzou's game against Mississippi State last night was postponed earlier this week due to the virus. The 6-and-7 Tigers will go for the upset against the 10-and-3 Crimson Tide on Saturday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
klpw.com

Mizzou Hosts #20 Alabama Tomorrow

The Mizzou Tigers are back in action tomorrow hosting 20th-ranked Alabama in Columbia. Mizzou's game against Mississippi State on Wednesday was postponed due to COVID-19. The 6-and-7 Tigers enter the tilt riding a two-game skid.
COLUMBIA, MO
State
Ohio State
ABC4

Two-time Olympian dishes on preparing for the winter games

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Have you ever wondered what it takes to be one of the best at something in the entire world? Olympic athletes are in that elite category, they are the best of the best. Two-time Olympic freestyle skier (aerials), Mac Bohonnon, dished with Nicea and Surae about the dedication and […]
PARK CITY, UT
Republic

Olympians roll to win at Seymour

SEYMOUR — Class 4A No. 14 Columbus East came into Lloyd E. Scott Gymnasium on Thursday night and picked up its second straight victory, a 70-38 Hoosier Hills Conference win at Seymour. It was a frenetic pace to begin the game between the two teams. Aside from a few...
SEYMOUR, IN
Person
Jincy Dunne
Wellsville Daily Reporter

Ohio State at Indiana odds, picks and prediction

The No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-2, 3-0 Big Ten) visit the Indiana Hoosiers (10-3, 1-2) for a conference tussle Thursday. The contest at Assembly Hall in Bloomington is slated to tip off at 7 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Ohio State vs. Indiana odds and lines and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
#Beijing#Winter Games#Gold Medal#The U S Women S Hockey#Ohio State Buckeye
klpw.com

Ex-Missouri Quarterback Connor Bazelak Transferring To Indiana

Former Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is transferring to Indiana. The SEC's co-freshman of the year in 2020 announced on social media that he has committed to the Hoosiers. He started 20 games at Mizzou before entering the transfer portal the day after MU's loss to Army in the Armed Forces Bowl on December 22nd.
COLLEGE SPORTS

