O'Fallon Woman Is Hockey Olympian

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Suni Lee will start her college gymnastics career this weekend. St. Paul’s Olympic champion-turned Auburn Tiger is making the transition from famous athlete to student athlete. Lee hasn’t been home to Minnesota since her welcome home parade right after winning gold at the Tokyo Games this summer. “I definitely wanna go back home sometime soon because I miss my family, I miss my friends. And I think it’ll just be nice to be back in my hometown,” said Lee. Since winning the gymnastics All-Around, Lee has become one of the most famous athletes in the country. Which is not the ideal...

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO