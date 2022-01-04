Luke Combs putting 'finishing touches' to 3rd album

Luke Combs had a top 21 story from November 2021 after celebrated winning the Entertainer of the Year at the 55th Annual CMA Awards with the release of a brand new single and video called "Doin' This", after performing the song live for the first time during the CMA Awards broadcast.
Kindred musical spirits and frequent tour mates Luke Combs and Ashley McBryde wrapped up the What You See Is What You Get tour together in 2021, and as a “thank you” to his opening act, Luke gave Ashley something special. “Luke Combs built and gifted me a bar...
Lukas Nelson has posted a clip on his social media of his version of country superstar Luke Combs’ current song “Doin’ This.” The Promise of the Real frontman was moved to play the acoustic cover of a song he particularly identifies with. “When I heard this...
It feels like Luke Combs has always been a part of the country music world. His sound, lyricism, and even his subtle country swagger seem to make him the poster artist for the genre. Yet, Combs wasn’t really a household name until 2017 when a hurricane of fame rained on him.
Country music singer-songwriter Morgan Wallen received a gift of country music history from none other than the legendary Luke Combs. The “Broadway Girls” singer opened up about the unexpected gift in discussion with comedian Druski on Behind the Vest with Druski. Morgan Cole Wallen is an American country...
Luke Combs did have an alternate career path in mind at one time. He wanted to be a homicide detective. Luke’s latest single “Doin’ This” reveals that the country music singer-songwriter would still be doing what he is now even without the mega success he has achieved. However, he shares there was a time when he had a completely different idea of what he would be doing for a job. That is until he realized one thing about that career path.
Cher lives "a very strange life". The 75-year-old singer - who is one of the best-selling artists of all time - has revealed that she communicates with people from "every walk of life" in an effort to stay grounded.
The Weeknd has released 'Dawn FM', featuring narration by Jim Carrey. The 'Blinding Lights' hitmaker launched his latest LP with the global 103.5 Dawn FM’ livestream experience on the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch and the Amazon Music App.
Julia Fox has detailed her dates with Kanye West and revealed they shared "an instant connection". After several sightings of the pair, the 'Uncut Gems' actress has penned an essay on her time with the 44-year-old rapper - who has legally changed his name to Ye - since they met on New Year's Eve (31.12.21) in Miami.
Paris Jackson wants to be cast as a "superhero or a supervillain". The 23-year-old actress-and-musician – who is the daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe – has revealed her aspiration to star in a Marvel or DC blockbuster.
