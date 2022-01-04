Betty White's agent slams COVID-19 booster speculation

Rest in peace. The celebrity deaths of 2022 include Sidney Poitier and more stars, actors and singers who have passed away this year.
The celebrity deaths of 2022 come after a year of loss in 2021, which saw the deaths of stars like Betty White, Joan Didion, Cicely Tyson, Prince Philip and Willie Garson. On the morning of December 31, 2021, Betty White—an actress and comedian best known for roles in TV shows like The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show—died at 99 years old. Her death came three weeks before her 100th birthday. “Even though Betty was about...
Comments / 0