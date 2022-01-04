Morbius delayed 3 months

Sony Pictures has delayed the release of its Spider-Man spinoff, Morbius, once again, this time from January 28 to April 1, 2022, according to Variety. The film was supposed to debut July 10, 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the studio to move it to March 19, 2021, then Oct. 8, 2021, then January 21, before shifting yet again to the January 28 date. Morbius stars Jared Leto as the titular character, a brilliant doctor and biochemist who becomes a vampire while seeking an unconventional cure for the rare blood disease that afflicts him. Michael Keaton, Jared Harris and Tyrese Gibson also star...
