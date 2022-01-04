ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Morbius delayed 3 months

By Celebretainment
thechronicle-news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article'Morbius' has been pushed back by three months....

www.thechronicle-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Escapist Magazine

Morbius Release Date Delay Strikes Again, Sinks Fangs into April 2022

Sony Pictures and Marvel’s Jared Leto-starring vampire movie, Morbius, has suffered a delay yet again, pushing its release date to April 1, 2022. It was previously set to arrive only a few weeks from now on January 28. The decision to push the anti-hero flick almost certainly comes after an increase in positive COVID-19 cases throughout the holiday season.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Sony Pictures Delays Jared Leto's 'Morbius' for the Sixth Time

Sony Pictures has delayed the premiere date of Jared Leto‘s Morbius as the United States faces a surge in COVID-19 cases involving the Omicron variant. According to reports, the film adaptation of the famed Marvel Comics story will now hit theaters on April 1, 2022 instead of its January 28 date. This marks the sixth time Morbius was pushed back; the movie was initially slated to release on July 10, 2020 but was postponed to July 31 then March 19, 2021, October 8, 2021 and January 21, 2022 before its most recent schedule of January 28.
MOVIES
wjtn.com

In Brief: 'Morbius' delayed again by COVID-19; 'Space Force' blasting off again, and more

Sony Pictures has delayed the release of its Spider-Man spinoff, Morbius, once again, this time from January 28 to April 1, 2022, according to Variety. The film was supposed to debut July 10, 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the studio to move it to March 19, 2021, then Oct. 8, 2021, then January 21, before shifting yet again to the January 28 date. Morbius stars Jared Leto as the titular character, a brilliant doctor and biochemist who becomes a vampire while seeking an unconventional cure for the rare blood disease that afflicts him. Michael Keaton, Jared Harris and Tyrese Gibson also star...
PUBLIC HEALTH
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

MORBIUS: Jared Leto Superhero Film Delayed To April In The Wake Of Recent Omicron Surge

Despite Spider-Man: No Way Home dominating the global box office, it seems as though Sony is considerably less confident in January's box office potential as Omicron continues to run rampant across the globe, as the studio has officially announced this evening that their next Marvel film, Morbius, has been delayed from January 28 to April 1, 2022.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Leto
Cinema Blend

Why Was Morbius Delayed Again? Spider-Man Fans Are Hoping It's For One Very Spoilery Reason

Warning: SPOILERS for Spider-Man: No Way Home are ahead!. Before the pandemic, Morbius, the third entry in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, was supposed to arrive in July 2020, but nearly a year and a half later, it remains away from our eyeballs due to numerous date shifts. Well, that wait has extended yet again, as Sony Pictures announced yesterday that it’s moved the Jared Leto-led movie from January 28 to April 1. However, now fans are thinking that Morbius was pushed back this time around was so it can establish a key tie with Spider-Man: No Way Home.
MOVIES
gamerevolution.com

Morbius delayed to add Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man, fans hope

Could there be a Morbius Andrew Garfield Spider-Man cameo? It has just been announced that Morbius, which is a Spider-Man villain spin-off movie in the style of the popular Venom series, will be delayed once again from its release this month. The new Morbius release date isn’t until April, but following the ecstatic response from fans to Spider-Man: No Way Home last month fans are hoping that the delay is to add Andrew Garfield.
MOVIES
Twinfinite

Morbius Delayed for the Sixth Time; New Release Set for April 2022

Today, Sony Pictures Entertainment confirmed that Morbius has been delayed yet again. This newest delay pushes the upcoming Marvel anti-heroes’ vampire flick back until April 1, 2022, marking the sixth delay since its original release date announcement of July 10, 2020. According to Deadline, the reason for the newest...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Pictures
GeekTyrant

The Release Date for MORBIUS Gets Pushed Back by Three Months

Sony Pictures has pushed the release date back yet again for their Marvel vampire film Morbius. The news comes after Spider-Man: No Way Home blew up at the box office pulling in over a billion dollars. Morbius has been pushed back three months from January 28th, 2022 to April 1st,...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Morbius Has Now Been Delayed More Times Than The New Mutants

Morbius has now been delayed more times than The New Mutants. On Twitter, Geek To Me Radio pointed out this wild fact, and users began to question how the Jared Leto movie got to this point. It's worthwhile to admit that the pandemic has played a huge role in the distribution of both of these movies. Yes, The New Mutants was delayed multiple times in 2018 after X-Men: Dark Phoenix was pushed back. But, as things drifted further into 2019 and then 20, the pandemic began to loom large as there were 4 total delays. More than 2 years on since all those movies got delayed, Morbius is looking at some similar vibes. However, there haven't been nearly as many reports about behind-the-scenes drama as plagued The New Mutants when it comes to the Leto movie. In fact, Sony has been riding high for the better part of a month as Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to swing across the record books.
MOVIES
CNET

Morbius release date pushed back to April as pandemic delays continue into 2022

Spider-Man spinoff Morbius has been delayed, with the movie's release date moving to April 1. Morbius, a Sony movie starring Jared Leto, was supposed to be released on Jan. 28, but has been delayed amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the globe due to the omicron variant. It will also now be Sony's top release during the Easter period.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The 355’ Femme Action Ensemble Collects $350K In Thursday Night Previews

Universal and FilmNation’s greatly panned (24% on Rotten Tomatoes), but star-studded female spy movie The 355 is not off to the best of starts with $350K from Thursday night previews which started at 7PM yesterday at 2,300 theaters. This will result in likely a single digit opening for the weekend for the Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz, Lupita Nyong’o, Bingbing Fan, and Diane Kruger title. The 355‘s Thursday night is slightly ahead of Paramount/Eon’s January 2020 disaster The Rhythm Section ($235K Thursday night, $2.7M opening; and below 20th Century Studios first month of 2020 failure, Underwater, which saw a $500K Thursday night, $7M 3-day. Meanwhile, Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
Inside the Magic

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Surprisingly Features Stan Lee After Cameos Were Banned

The latest entry into Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), is breaking all kinds of records. From the biggest pandemic-era debut to netting Sony Pictures a sizeable sum in profit, Tom Holland’s most recent venture as the New York web-slinger has proven to be lucrative all around.
MOVIES
The Independent

Spider-Man: No Way Home actor reveals they improvised movie’s most heartwarming line

A Spider-Man: No Way Home actor has revealed they improvised the movie’s most heartwarming line.The blockbuster was released in December and swiftly became the second most successful Marvel film to date.The only film ahead of it is Avengers: Endgame, which is the most successful film of all time.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Andrew Garfield has revealed he was behind one of the film’s best moments.The actor was long rumoured to have filmed an appearance for the blockbuster, which saw the re-introduction of old Spider-Man characters thanks to the Multiverse. Garfield continually batted away the speculation; however,...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Tom Holland Reveals Jon Bernthal Smacked Him in the Face While Filming a Movie

Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting theaters next week, which means Tom Holland has been busy promoting the threequel. Thie week, the actor known for playing Peter Parker paid a visit to Hot Ones where he ate a bunch of spicy wings while talking about his career history and even recreated that famous Paul Rudd meme. He also spoke about making the movie Pilgrimage with another Marvel star, Jon Bernthal, and shared a hilarious set story.
MOVIES
Variety

After ‘Spider-Man,’ Tom Holland Could Fill Hollywood’s Void of Millennial Leading Men

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” shows that movie theaters can still be a major power at a time when streaming services have seemingly taken over the world. The instant box office smash also launches Tom Holland, the 25-year-old British actor whose peppy, quippy and youthful take on the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man gives the comic-book epic its zip and heart, into the top ranks of Hollywood stars. His central performance was a key ingredient in the film’s outsized success, reaping $260 million stateside over the weekend. After five days in theaters, the superhero film is sitting pretty with $328 million domestically and $750...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Tom Holland Defends Superhero Movies — ‘They’re Real Art’

Everyone’s favorite interview question came up again during during a chat with The Hollywood Reporter about an Oscars Best Picture push for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” when star Tom Holland defended superhero movies as “real art.” Holland became the latest in a long list of A-listers weighing in on the topic of whether or not the genre movies are good for the industry, including Ridley Scott, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Martin Scorsese, who famously called Marvel movies “not cinema.” “You can ask [Martin] Scorsese ‘Would you want to make a Marvel movie?’ But he doesn’t know what it’s like because he’s never made one,” Holland...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ to Flatten Star-Studded Espionage Thriller ‘The 355’ at the Box Office

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” will keep trouncing its competition at the domestic box office well into the new year. Though the first major release of 2022, Universal’s star-studded thriller “The 355,” is opening nationwide, Spidey will have no trouble staying atop the charts in its fourth weekend of release. Over the weekend, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is expected to add another $25 million to $27 million to its domestic tally. To date, the Sony Pictures movie has generated $627 million in North America, pushing past “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” ($620 million) and “The Avengers” ($623 million) become the eighth-highest grossing film...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy