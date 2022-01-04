ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockheed Had Intended To Challenge The Boeing 747 And Airbus A380

By Chris Loh
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in the mid-1990s, a short paper was produced by Lockheed Martin titled “The future of very large subsonic transports.” This 30-page presentation looked at the state of “very large subsonic transports” or VLSTs and how Lockheed Martin could build one of its own. The company’s offering would be an aircraft...

